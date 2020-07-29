City council updated on utility relief program

Hondo City Council on Monday received a facilities update on COVID-19 from City Manager Kim Davis, but took no action on setting an end date for the often used utility relief program for utility customers impacted by the virus.

Instead, council will review local unemployment data and outstanding utility payment data at their Aug. 10 meeting, before deciding when and if to end the program.

“Until we know an end date, we can’t set up a payment plan because we don’t know what balance they are trying to pay off,” explained Assistant Finance Director Dee Willman. “Their balances continue to grow. We are accepting partial payments.”

“The disconnect balance, the administration fee and the reconnect fees – we are not going to try to collect any of those,” said Davis, clarifying what would be collected from delinquent utility customers. “We are waiving all of that. The balance on the bill and the penalty amount is what we are looking at collecting.”

“The penalty amount can be assessed or not assessed,” added Davis. “That is up to council.”

The mid-August time frame will give city bookkeepers the minimum 30 days they need to inform delinquent utility customers the program will be ending and tell those customers they need to set up a payment program to eventually pay off any outstanding utility debt.

“We don’t want customers to be surprised,” explained Willman. “We need to distribute the information so the customer is not surprised to find out that on Sept. 15, they may end up with late fees on anything new to their account.”

“We need 30 days to have good notice spread out to people,” agreed Davis.

“So no action on this tonight,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “We will wait until the 10th.”

“We will go ahead and send a proactive letter telling customers that at some point this program will come to an end and they should come in and set up a payment program,” added Davis.

The City Manager also addressed council regarding the city staff’s current COVID-19 mitigation efforts as it related to city offices and amenities.

“As you know, over the weekend I sent out messages that we were going to be closing our pool to public parties,” Davis told council. “The same is true for our parks.”

The City of Hondo’s parks and swimming pool were closed for parties, said Davis, because Governor Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order, GA-29, limits gathering to 10 people or less, unless approved by the mayor.

“We were having issues with that,” she said, noting open swim is still allowed at the city pool. “They are social distancing at the recreation center. When we finish our rec program, we will be looking again at rec center operations.

“The open swim at the pool is a little easier to manage, simply because people don’t tend to cluster as much,” she added. “The library is still pulling books for citizens and handling all of that, so citizens are not actually touching all the books.

“We had a couple of additional deaths this weekend,” she noted. “We, at the city, are still practicing social distancing and still wearing masks. Any city employee who has any direct exposure to COVID-19, we are still quarantining them for 14 days, whether they actually test positive or not. If somebody in their family tests positive, we ask that employee to quarantine for 14 days as well.

“That is with paid administrative leave,” she added. “Employees don’t have to take sick leave to quarantine.”

“How many employees do we have out on quarantine?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“Currently, we have four, that I know of,” said Davis.

Danner asked City Attorney Frank Garza if the city needs to extend its most recent public health disaster declaration.

“Do we need to make any changes to our declaration?” he asked. “Or does the governor’s action take care of any extension?”

“Currently, the governor’s actions would extend it,” said Garza of GA-29 and its statewide facial mask mandate. “There is nothing stricter. The City of Hondo’s declaration is basically following the governor’s. Even if ours expires, the governor’s is still in place.”

“I think ours expires in a few days,” said Danner.

In other business, City Manager Davis handed out two employee awards. Hondo Police Officer Jose G. Alvarez was recognized for five years of service with the Hondo Police Department.

Davis also recognized Meter Reader Danny Miranda as Employee of the 2nd Quarter. Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly presented Miranda with a plaque recognizing his accomplishment.

Council felt fortunate to be able to renew their city employee benefits package with no changes to providers or employee rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield will continue to provide medical insurance with Ameritas for dental insurance, Humana providing a wellness program and Mutual of Omaha providing life and accidental death insurance.

“I am pleased to report that because of the success of our wellness program and decreases in the claims filed with our insurance provider in the last year, we will be staying with the same providers with no increase in costs to the employees or the city,” said Human Resources/Payroll Coordinator Sharon Garcia. “This will be our third year in a row without having to increase our prices.”

• The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in city hall.