Castroville council gives safety update, twice-monthly meetings set at 5 p.m.



Castroville City Council members met in a special called meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and received an update on safety measures for city staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, before adopting a resolution officially changing the regular starting time for council meetings from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

District 5 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder opened the meeting by reviewing the COVID-19 city’s safety measures.

“We moved this up on the agenda because a lot of people come for citizens comments,” said Schroeder. “Moving to the front ensures we have plenty of visibility for anyone who is joining us online. Communication is more difficult without people being able to come to the meetings.”

Castroville’s safety measures follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, GA-29, which mandates mask be worn in public where social distancing is impossible and limits gatherings to 10 people or less.

“Council’s agreement was to follow the governor’s orders,” Schroeder told council. “And that is exactly what we have been doing.”

Schroeder said he has worked with Castroville Police Department Chief Brian Jackson and city staff to determine the best approach for enforcing GA-29 locally.

“We are trying to figure out the right way to go about this,” he said. “We’ve gone through a number of different iterations. I think we’ve gotten to an understanding where we know a lot better what the requirements are.”

“Instead of granting exceptions, we are trying to make sure everybody is staying within the governor’s order and in line with the guidelines of Open Texas,” said Schroeder. “We are trying to get a draft document out to explain the rules. Councilwoman Sheena Martinez has been helping a lot.”

Schroeder said he has been in communication with the local soccer league, volleyball league, organizers of an upcoming 5K run, and the Tour De Castroville bike tour.

“We have a lot of other sporting events too,” he said. “I’m trying to make sure we are supporting that properly.

“We are always striving to provide protection for city staff and/or citizens, and not to limit citizens’ activities,” added Schroeder.

“People just need to keep being vigilant,” said Martinez. “School is on the minds of parents. We just have to remind kids, if you come to school in person, wash your hands, sanitize and wear a face covering if you can’t keep that six feet distance. Kids are not exempt and we don’t want to start off the school year on a bad note.”

“While kids are resilient, they go back to their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” noted Schroeder. “Those are the ones who are the most susceptible.”

“And day care centers need to clean, clean, clean and teach kids how to wash their hands and why we need to wear our masks,” said Martinez.

“The businesses are doing a great job. We just need to keep it up. The big thing now is just functions or events. Adhering to the governor’s order rule is not only for their safety but the people in their group’s safety.”

“People need to realize they can be contagious even if they are not personally showing symptoms,” said Schroeder. “The mask I wear is to protect you, not me.”

Council moved on to consider approving a resolution changing the regular meeting time from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Previously, regular council meetings were held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Recent meetings held at 5 p.m. have been listed as special called meetings.

“At your last council meeting, you passed your new, improved and amended council policies and procedures,” explained City Secretary Debra Howe. “We need to do a resolution to set the date and time. The date would be the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The place would be here in city hall. Then the time is what was under consideration.

“Originally, our meeting time was 7 p.m.,” said Howe. “Then we dropped it to 6 p.m. We’ve been meeting at 5 p.m.

“Staff recommends you set the time at 5 p.m.”

“My only concern is for people who are gainfully employed and just getting off work at 5 p.m.,” said District 2 Councilman Paul Carey. “I guess if they really want to be here, they can take an hour off.”

Howe said council could still simply call a special called meeting at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. anytime they felt it was more convenient for citizens to have a later start time.

“I like 5 p.m.,” said Councilwoman Martinez.

“I like the 5 p.m. start,” agreed Place 4 Councilman Todd Tschirhart. “In the winter, it gets dark at 6 p.m. I’m retired but, still, I have other things to do just like everybody else.”

“Like Debra says, if there is some topic we know people are going to sign up to speak on, we can just have that agenda item later on,” said District 3 Councilman Paul King.

According to the adopted resolution, “City Council shall meet at City Hall, located at 1209 Fiorella Street, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.”

In other business, council approved renewal of a Professional Services Agreement with Michael Persyn P.E., of K. Friese and Associates for civil engineering services in the city.

“The only thing that changes is the effective date,” Interim City Manager Leroy Vidales told council. “His current contract expired on July 11. This is simply an extension through Sept. 30, 2021. As far as fees are concerned, everything remains the same.”

• The next regular meeting of the Castroville City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. in city hall.