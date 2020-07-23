School start date undecided; TEA guidelines presented

After a workshop meeting on July 15 and a regular board meeting July 21, Medina Valley Independent School District Board of Trustees still has not made a final decision on return-to-school plans. Both meetings saw the board fully represented.

On July 15, presentations were made by Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach and Dr. Dwight McHazlett, asst. supt. of curriculum, instruction and student services.

Rohrbach provided details of the Texas Education Agency guidelines for reopening school for the 2020-2021 school year and summer school for the 2019-2020 school year. Guidance from TEA covered:

• on-campus as well as virtual instruction;

• administrative activities by teachers, staff or students that occur on school campuses or virtually;

• non-UIL extracurricular sports and activities;

• any other activities teachers, staff or students must complete which cannot be accomplished virtually; and

• visits by parents and the general public.

Four sets of practices to minimize the risk of viral spread were outlined. The first is to provide notice to school parents and the general public. The notice may be on the school website and contain the summary of the plan the school will follow to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It also addresses attendance and enrollment options and requirements.

The second involves preventing the spread of the virus in the school. Individuals who are either confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 must meet specific criteria before being allowed back in school. If possible, when COVID-19 cases are identified on campus, the administration will immediately separate a student who shows symptoms, provide a temperature test and clean all areas the student had used.

Third, if a lab confirmed case of an individual who has been at school, the school will respond by notifying the local health department and follow all federal, state and local requirements, including confidentiality as set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Health and hygiene practices will be exercised on campus as part of the fourth practice. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing; frequent cleaning of surface areas commonly touched during the day; opening windows for air circulation and improved air flow; water system safety; posters and reminders; and first day of school instructions for students are among the directives. Schools are required to comply with the governor’s orders regarding wearing masks and social distancing.

The board considered reopening recommendations for in-person attendance. On the topic of transportation, the school would:

• require parents to register their students for bus transportation;

• require students to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when entering / exiting the bus;

• sanitize buses after each route, with one person per seat – allowing two per seat during heavy ridership; and

• load the bus so students dropped off first sit in front. Campus staff will assist, and a loading list will be provided.

In addition, parents who drop off a student are required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles. Walk-to-school parents and students also have protocols to follow.

Food Service recommendations are similar. Cafeteria seating would be modified to create social distancing and lunch periods would be extended to limit the number of dine-in students. Lunch period visitors would be discontinued. Hand sanitizer, masks and dividers will be used. “Grab and Go” breakfast would be provided for in-school students, and curbside pick-up would still be offered for remote learners.

UIL provided guidance stating that students who were remote learners may participate in activities, provided they meet eligibility requirements and attend athletic period and practice on campus. Recommendations for band and other UIL extracurricular activities had not been finalized.

Remote learning was discussed. This entailed planning for potential school closure, should COVID-19 cases escalate. In such a situation, all campuses would have to provide learning devices (Chromebooks) and internet access to students with none available at home. Purchase requests have been approved, however, there is a backlog on these orders, due to other districts also requiring the same items.

Synchronous Instruction, (two-way, real-time / live) virtual instruction between teachers and students scheduled each day with the required amount of instructional time would include daily recorded attendance.

Asynchronous Instruction (two-way, real-time / live) virtual instruction between teachers and student may include digital or prerecorded video instruction. Student login, teacher interaction and assignment completion would recognize attendance.

A TEA-approved learning plan outlines expected time for students to interact with academic content, teacher and instructional support. The district has adopted a TEKS curricula that can be executed in an AI (Artificial Intelligence) environment and is designed to support students with disabilities and English learners.

Career and Technical Education courses can also be provided through remote instruction or a combination of remote and on-campus instruction. Currently, 17 CTE courses are offered.

There are still questions to be answered concerning District protocols for COVID-19-positive persons or close-contact situations. A subcommittee has been appointed to seek advice from county and state health officials on details.

The District created a ‘Panther Strong Start’ 2020-2021 Resource Website to keep students and families up to date (https://www.mvisd.com/covid). Remote learning and In-Person learning are explained. Parents have until Aug 11 to make a decision on remote or in-person learning for their children. They may also switch methods, but only at the end of a grading period.

In other business the board approved:

• updates and revisions to the 2020-2021 Student Handbooks of all grade levels;

• consent agenda items at the July 20 meeting;

• Chromebook orders expected by Sept 1;

• MVISD Student Code of Conduct for 2020-2021 (no changes from last year);

• increase in lunch menu pricing (there have been no price increases since 2017);

• assign TASB delegate Mario De Leon and alternate Darren Calvert for the 2020 TASB Delegate Assembly;

• budget amendments (no addition – just balancing within the items);

• professional contract for new teacher Ann Duff at MVMS; and

• extended the superintendent’s contract to June 30, 2023, at the same salary.

The board heard public comment by high school science teacher David Perritano, who expressed his concerns and those of other teachers about the increased risks teacher face relating to COVID-19. Bexar County has mandated a Sept. 7 school start date, and asked that MVISD also wait to start school. (The board had set August 25 as the school start date.) Perritano also asked for reduced class sizes and ample time between periods to clean the classrooms.

As many as 180 listeners were online for the meeting. The board was unable to take action on the Return-to-School Plan for 2020-2021, pending further guidance from TEA on remote learning. The school start date was not decided.

The next meeting date is set for Wed., July 29, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to listen in and may access the website video conference from the MVISD website.

