Physicals today at MVHS gym

The final round of physicals offered by the Medina Valley athletic department will take place this afternoon (Thursday) at the MVHS gym.

The cost is $20 (cash only) and is for any student who has not yet had a physical completed for the 2020-21 school year.

Anyone with a physical on file from 2019-20 does not need to have a physical exam, but must fill out the UIL medical history form.

Those who are participating in athletics or marching band, who have not previously completed a physical, will need to have that completed before participating.

Registration begins at 3:30, with physicals to be conducted between 4 and 6 p.m. Masks will be required to enter, and COVID protocol will be observed.