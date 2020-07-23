Physicals today at MVHS gym
July 22, 2020
The final round of physicals offered by the Medina Valley athletic department will take place this afternoon (Thursday) at the MVHS gym.
The cost is $20 (cash only) and is for any student who has not yet had a physical completed for the 2020-21 school year.
Anyone with a physical on file from 2019-20 does not need to have a physical exam, but must fill out the UIL medical history form.
Those who are participating in athletics or marching band, who have not previously completed a physical, will need to have that completed before participating.
Registration begins at 3:30, with physicals to be conducted between 4 and 6 p.m. Masks will be required to enter, and COVID protocol will be observed.
