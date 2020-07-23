Hondo eateries split; some thriving, others really battered by pandemic

Hondo restaurants have been struggling to adapt and even to survive during the pandemic, with many having to close their doors for a period of time, as well as reworking their food service delivery.

In telephone interviews with the Anvil Herald Tuesday, a variety of perspectives were offered by the business owners or managers.

“We’re busy,” said Roger Hernandez of Hondo Cafe, “but not like we used to be. People have to wait. On Sunday, we had people waiting for over an hour to get in.” Asked whether people are willing to wait that long to be seated he said, “The travelers are, the locals aren’t – sometimes (the locals) order something to go, other times they go to find something else.

“We’ve been fortunate; we haven’t had to lay off anybody,” Hernandez said.

Daniel, the manager at Sonic Drive-In, said that for them, business is booming. “We have not seen a drop; we’ve actually seen a boost in sales,” he expressed. We’re probably the only restaurant where you can get full food service from within your car.

“Our patio is closed down, but that’s only about two-percent of our sales,” he concluded.

At Golden Chick, their dining room has been closed since March, however they’ve been working hard to refine their drive-thru service and keep their staff on board. “Our business has been impacted in a lot of ways, there’s just no way to skirt around that,” said franchisee Caleb Stirling. “How we’re able to satisfy our guests and protect our employees, are kind of the main things we’re working on. It’s a unique time, and we’re doing things a whole lot differently.

“Fortunately, we have our drive-thrus, and we can continue to serve our guests. I do feel very fortunate and blessed that it’s our business model. I feel horrible for some of these other businesses that don’t have that option. Compared to some out there, I’m sure that we’re faring a little bit better – compared to some who haven’t been able to even open their doors at all or are extremely limited in being able to serve customers, we’re doing significantly better.

“But we’ve been impacted, there’s no sugar-coating that. We all have been impacted,” he emphasized. “People like us who can serve family meals or the pizza guys, obviously are faring better.

“If we were in a strip-mall and needed people walking into our restaurants to sit down and (us) serve them… those are the people my heart goes out to. It’s unfortunate. I hope we get back to normal,” he said, echoing what the majority of respondents to our calls said. “Not the new normal – I want the ‘old’ normal back.

“We’re doing our best… and I’m proud of my team,” he concluded.

Pizza Hut manager Yvette said they do have dine-in service, according to the mandated six-feet apart, only four to a table. “It impacted our dine-in a little bit, but our delivery has really taken off.” Rather than having to lay off staff, she said their store has actually hired some new employees.

Little Caesars manager, Jenna, said that on the first wave of the pandemic, business was a little slow. “But with the second wave, it’s actually picked up,” she reported. As their location does not offer dine in, they did not have an issue with that. It has affected how they do business, however, with customers placing their orders at the counter and then waiting in their cars for an employee to bring their order out, or just using the drive-up.

Their store, too, has hired a few new faces.

“We’re thriving,” said Kim Bernal, co-owner of Heavy’s BBQ. “It’s a little different,” she said of their manner of serving, but “we’ve been busy. I’m following the law, and as long as Judge Schuchart says ‘You can still do 75%,’ (we’re) staying open.”

Heavy’s doesn’t employ wait staff; all their food service is done at the counter, so staffing has not been an issue for them, as it has in some restaurants. “We have four people that work here,” she added.

“There for a while, when (the pandemic) first started, and they had plants shutting down – the brisket plants were shutting down – having to find meat… and the meat prices were skyrocketing… at that time, I got a little bit of a scare. But now, (prices) are kind of back to normal, and availability (is improved)… we’re busy. Our lunch run today was ridiculous! We had a solid three hours straight… just a line!

“They’re still keeping their distance, wearing their masks … we’re still doing everything we can to keep it clean for the public,” she assured.

Phuong Tran, co-owner at Golden Dragon, said their to-go business has picked up some, however their dine-in traffic has really taken a hit. “Very few,” she said of the number of her customers choosing to eat at the restaurant. “We’re doing okay,” she conceded.

Although they have had their dining room closed since March, McDonald’s manager Karina said their restaurant is doing pretty well. They have been able to maintain their staff throughout the pandemic.

At Whataburger, manager CJ said their dining room has also been closed since March, however, he believes that their customer traffic has been “normal.” They, too, have continued with the same amount of employees.

Dairy Queen manager Laura confirmed that they have closed their dining room again for a time, but should be opening it again soon. “Business is good; we’re always busy,” she said. No one at DQ has had to be laid off due to the pandemic.

Owners Tuddy and his wife, Lissy, have been pushing through at El Restaurante Azteca, along with four cooks, whom he praised for their dependability – they have not missed a single day of work since this all started. They have had to stop scheduling staff as they did close their dining room and went to just curbside for a time.

“Our last day of dine-in was March 20 (they’ve since reopened); even before that, it dropped, people got scared. Dine-in business has really slowed down a lot. We started curbside service the following Monday, March 23rd,” he recalled. They continued that type of service until the end of May, then closing completely for two weeks, through June 14, taking advantage of the time to remodel the restaurant. “Over 30 years now, and we’d never closed for that long,” he said.

“It was tough; there were days when we were like, ‘Why are we doing this? It’s so dead here.’ Then every now and then, we’d get a surge. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to local businesses. A lot of them kept us alive; they kept ordering and we really couldn’t have done it without them and they supporting us.

But, he said, they went from 20 employees to four – basically two cooks at night and two in the morning. It was me and my wife taking all the orders, taking all the deliveries out…it was only us (and the cooks), that’s it. My daughter would come and help occasionally.

“We actually put an inflatable bed in the back, because it just got so tiring, sitting around and every now and then you’d get a call at lunch then wouldn’t get another rush until the evening. But you had to hang around, wait for calls to come in,” he related. “Business really fell a lot – easily half of our revenue just dropped. But that kept us alive enough to pay the employees.

“Deliveries were hard, too, because (their suppliers) started changing their delivery dates because they weren’t getting any business either. Where (we were used to) two or three orders a week, they started rerouting and they’d only get one day a week, and you’d have to order so much product or they wouldn’t deliver.

“June 15 we reopened, and it was bang, bang, bang… like people were waiting for us to reopen. Our numbers were just going through the roof. That lasted for a good week and a half, then the following week, it died again. At that point, the virus had grown again, people got scared, and the governor said not to go out – and that killed it. It’s pretty much been at that level since then,” he confessed.

“Now we’re hanging in there, some of the business has come back. Probably 75-80% of our business is to-go. The waitresses aren’t making any money; there’s no customers eating in right now. And to be honest, you could probably get the virus easier by going to (the big stores). At least we can separate people out, with our separate dining areas.”

An interesting point Tuddy made was that while many people such as wait staff were out of work and collecting unemployment, they were receiving the extra $600 per week, which he said works out to about $15 per hour, the amount some lawmakers were trying to push through as the federal minimum wage.

Hermann Sons Steak House owner Bryce Britsch has closed his restaurant temporarily for the second time during the pandemic. He said it has been really hard to keep employees working, with some having to leave to quarantine due to a family member or other close contact contracting the virus.

“We were having trouble keeping help,” he said. “We finally ran out of workers, and out of an abundance of caution, it’s better to be safe than sorry.” He hopes to open again soon, but is playing it by ear, and testing his employees again. It’s been devastating. Everybody’s in the same shape. There’s just no business.

“A lot of it’s the COVID, but also, everybody’s just broke. There’s no income. The PPP (Payroll Protection Program) money has run out, so I think you’re going to see the unemployment numbers go sky-high again. That was keeping everybody on ‘life support.’

“If they don’t come out with another PPP – sort of like they had before – I wouldn’t be surprised to see half of the mom-and-pops not make it. During the PPP, we were able to keep a lot of people employed, but now it’s gone, and we’ve depleted all of our reserves. It’s a tough situation.

“We geared up for Father’s Day, and had all this produce and fresh items ready, and that first round hit us and we had to close. We threw away or gave to employees so much stuff. You know, we can open, but if you have no customers, what’s the use in opening?

“I’ve never seen it like this. We’ll get through it, one way or another,” he concluded.

The Anvil Herald attempted to reach owners or managers at the other restaurants, but some were closed for the day or longer or no one was available to comment.

