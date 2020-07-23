Hondo XC workouts start Monday

The official start day for Hondo High School cross country practice is this Monday, July 27. The first workout will run from 7:00 to 8:45 a.m.

Cross country athletes entering grades 9-12 will need to report to the HHS track ready to begin workouts.

“We will continue to follow proper COVID-19 protocol and ensure that we are doing everything necessary to keep our staff and athletes safe,” said Hondo XC coach Gabe Cortez. “We will continue to monitor UIL updates as well and we will send out information if there are any changes to practice times.”

If there are any questions contact Coach Cortez, at gcortez@hondoisd.net.