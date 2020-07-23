Hondo ISD in planning stages for in-person class; remote learning set

The Hondo ISD will be formulating in the next couple of days, its plans for in-person schooling, which is scheduled to begin for students on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The entire district was on its summer break during the previous two weeks, and upon the administrators’ return on Monday, July 20, they began to work on the fall semester plans. They’ll continue to plan this week, with the school board scheduled to meet Monday evening, July 27.

Parents will soon make a choice regarding instructional delivery for their children, either face-to-face instruction or remote learning, by no later than Wednesday, August 5. Campuses will gather the instructional delivery data and move forward with planning.

If you have any questions, please contact the respective campus administration (contact information is available on the HISD website) or visit the Texas Education Agency’s site for COVID-19 support and guidance.

For the parents of students who will opt to keep their kids at home to begin the year, the district has its plans in place for remote learning.

To continue with the planning process for delivery of instruction, Hondo ISD is providing information about remote learning models that have been approved by the Texas Education Agency.

The HISD will be utilizing two Remote Learning Models.

The first is Synchronous Instruction (for grades 3-12). Synchronous instruction is very similar to “on campus” instruction. It is two-way, real-time, live instruction between teachers and students through an electronic device. It requires all participants to be present at the same time, virtually.

A minimum number of daily minutes are required:

3rd – 5th grades: 180 instructional minutes;

6th – 12th grades – 240 instructional minutes.

Daily instructional minutes do not need to be consecutive.

The second is Asynchronous Instruction (for PreK-12). Asynchronous instruction involves more self-paced instruction; it does not require all participants to be virtually present at the same time. Staff will check student engagement daily for attendance purposes.

A minimum number of daily minutes are required:

Pre-K – 5th grades: 180 instructional minutes;

6th – 12th grades – 240 instructional minutes.