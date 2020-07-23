4A and below allowed to start practice Aug 3

The news that most every coach and player in Texas – at high schools in Conference 4A and below – was hoping for, was released Tuesday morning, July 21, by the University Interscholastic League.

There will be extracurricular activities this fall. Or at the very least, the attempt will be made to get them started.

At UIL member schools from 1A to 4A, the first day of practice for football and volleyball, as originally scheduled, will be Monday, Aug. 3.

The sports’ calendars will remain essentially the same, but there will be several noticeable changes right up front.

The main area of difference will involve non-district scheduling, because 5A and 6A schools will not be able to begin practice until Monday, Sept. 7.

Only one scrimmage (as opposed to two) will be allowed this football season.

Additionally, there will be no tournaments allowed in volleyball or basketball this year. This includes regional tournaments, where games played in those rounds will be played at sites agreed upon by the participating schools.

The delayed start for 5A and 6A schools means that Hondo will have to make at least a couple of changes to its football schedule. One of those changes has already taken place. The Week 1 contest at 5A San Antonio Memorial has been replaced by a game at 4A Pleasanton on Aug. 28. On the original schedule, Pleasanton was Hondo’s first scrimmage opponent, to be followed in week 2 by SA Highlands. Also a 5A, Highlands will be off the schedule, to be replaced as soon as possible by Hondo head coach Joe Dale Cary.

The removal of all tournaments from the volleyball season means that coaches are working overtime this week to retool the schedule. This means that the Owls will not travel to the Wimberley or Boerne tourneys, but also, that the restarted Hondo Tournament, which was to have been held Aug. 27 and 29, with 16 teams coming to town, will be put on hold for another year.

Because of the elimination of volleyball tourneys for this year, the UIL is allowing a few additional playing dates. For the first two weeks of the season, teams may now play three matches during the calendar week, with a total of 29 for the regular season.

The fact that activities will be going forth doesn’t mean there aren’t several drawbacks mixed in. The COVID-19 realities are still here, so attendance at all UIL events this fall will be limited to 50% of a facility’s capacity. That is something that officials at all schools will have to work out in the coming weeks.

No starting date is listed by the UIL for the fall sports of cross country and team tennis. It does, however, list Monday, Aug. 17, as the first day for possible competition in those two sports. HHS cross country workouts will begin this Monday morning.

“I’m excited that we’re getting the opportunity to play,” said Coach Cary, “but it’s still a very fluid situation. There will likely be a lot more changes on the way.”