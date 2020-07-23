4 more COVID deaths reported in county; cases reach 410



Medina County has lost four more residents to the coronavirus, according to a report issued by County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN. The first, over the weekend, brought the total number of county COVID-19 deaths to four, with three more reported early this week, as the total climbed to seven.

The first patient was a man in his twenties with underlying health issues. The three deaths early this week included two women in their 60s and one man in his 70s. Two of those patients also had underlying health issues. Mechler declined to provide any other information, due to privacy issues.

Between July 14 and July 22, the number of total reported cases jumped by 152, from 258 to 410. The number of recovered also increased, from 174 to 283, and the number of hospitalized is now nine. There were 89 cases pending as of Wednesday, an increase of 28 from the previous Tuesday.

The total number of active cases (including those pending) is 120, up from 81, in the same time frame.

As the number of cases in Medina County continues to rise, as is the case in many counties across Texas, County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz and Mechler continue to stress the importance of wearing a mask anytime a person is in a public area such as a grocery store and any time socially distancing is difficult, outside of their own “bubble.”

“We did get a lot of backlogged cases, new cases,” Mechler said during the Zoom media conference held Monday. “Little Alsace (Urgent Care Center in Castroville) is testing a lot of rapid tests; our local and San Antonio (sites also) are doing rapid tests. Most of those, I have reported as probable cases.

“When you get an active case, if they’re symptomatic, that’s a case, even though it’s reported out as probable, we’re going to be considering that as a case. They’re going to get information on isolation and information about their contacts. Moving farther into this pandemic, everyone needs to realize that contact tracing is something that mostly happens before a pandemic to control an outbreak; we are past that point of being able to call every single person.

“The doctors’ offices have all gotten information on what to tell their patients. They’re doing that in our community already. In San Antonio, with their drive-thru sites, they’re giving out (that) information as well,” she said.

“The main message I want to get out is, if you have COVID-19, you need to follow the instructions from your doctor, maintain your isolation and let your contacts (and) your businesses know that you’ve been exposed. Keith (Lutz) and I work on getting information to the businesses on what they need to do.

“We’ve got a lot of school meetings and task forces that we need to be on, trying to figure out how we’re going to make school happen,” Mechler explained. “We have more cases now and we need some assistance.”

She said she and her staff are moving more toward working with the community as a whole and focusing on the more vulnerable population (nursing home residents and jail inmates), rather than with individual cases now, due to the sheer volume of cases. Some patients and possibly their contacts may be called by contact tracers from a state call center, who will obtain the information Mechler and her staff had been gathering.

She also warned that the detailed data she has been providing since the beginning of the pandemic may be more limited, due to the fact that the call center will now be handling some of the information gathering.

Lutz remarked that neighboring Bexar County’s numbers have skyrocketed over the past weekend, with more than 3,000 new cases. He said it is not surprising, given the July 4 weekend just two weeks before.

Mechler noted Medina County is a part of the same region as is Bexar Co., so the more they get overloaded, the more our own cases are backlogged. “That affects us tremendously on how information comes out of the region and back to me.” She added that her own staff has been cut in half due to COVID-19 exposure, further limiting how much she and her office can do with the burgeoning cases.

Some of the information she provides is often a week or two behind “actual” activity, due to the lag, although data on recoveries and local testing such as that done in Castroville or in Hondo is more current. There is an advantage with her ability to communicate with the area medical clinics and receive information directly from them, rather than waiting for it to come from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“When I report, those cases aren’t all this weekend’s cases or even last weekend’s cases,” she clarified. “That’s why sometimes you’ll see me recovering quite a few cases, but it’s older information.”

She said there is no information on new cases at area nursing homes. Previously reported ill staff at Community Care Center are beginning to return, as they’ve recovered or their quarantine time has passed.

As for school reopening, Mechler said they are working through multiple scenarios, but have not nailed down exactly how all this will work. “Nobody’s ever been to this point before – we can’t say we’re going to know everything, but we’ve got to have a plan.” She said she is meeting with each of the five school districts to help them make these decisions.

“The athletic trainings have shut down, they’ve opened then shut down again. Those are kind of good for us to talk through, to kind of set the stage for how school is going to work. But it’s going to be tough. That’s happening everywhere with the athletic programs.”

Fielding questions after her report, Mechler said that someone who is told they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive should not just test right away. “Wait two or three days, if you can,” she advised. “Your body needs a few days to respond (to the transmission). Even if you test negative, if you have symptoms, then we should assume that you are probably positive.

“You can have a negative rapid test and still have symptoms,” she said, noting that the rapid tests can be less reliable. “If you’ve been (in close contact) with someone who tested positive, you need to quarantine 14 days from the last exposure. The quarantine is the same, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

A reminder: close contact is considered to be within six feet of another person, according to DSHS. Just because a person is in the same building as someone who is infected does not mean they are in close contact with them and that they need to quarantine, Lutz observed.

Judge Schuchart reiterated that if we are going to get on the other side of this pandemic, everyone is going to have to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

Referring to treatments he’s heard of that seem to be effective, such as the one proposed by Dr. Neel in Castroville, Schuchart said people ought to consider doing something rather than nothing. “It frustrates me when I talk to people (who) go to the doctor (who) tells them they have COVID, and they’re not sick enough to stay the night (in the hospital). They send them home and do not tell them to take anything,” he commented.

“When you have a cold, the flu, a sore throat, they prescribe something. But when you’ve got COVID, they just send you home,” the judge continued. “I don’t understand that! Whether you believe these treatments work or not, you ought to try something. It seems to be working for all these people that are doing it.

I’m not giving medical advice, I’m just saying – the mind works in a weird way. So, when you get sent home and are told not to take anything, well guess what? You think you’re just going home to die.

“I just wish we could come up with something to help these people, because it seems there are some things that are working. That’s my frustration. I take some extra vitamins and I think everybody should. I hope it works, because I hope not to get it,” the judge concluded.

In response to an Anvil Herald reader’s question regarding travel restrictions in Texas for people coming from out of state, Mechler said, “There are no current travel restrictions that I can see. However, if someone is coming from an area that is highly affected and would be staying in my home, I would suggest quarantine. Wearing masks will greatly help if there is a need for it.”

Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-24) terminated the air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic previously contained in his Executive Order (GA-20), which mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; or Miami, FL.