Utility fee waivers end Sept. 1

Hondo City Council on Monday directed City Manager Kim Davis to plan to cease utility bill, late fee and utility disconnect fee waivers for those residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in September. Davis began by reviewing the delinquent utility fee numbers for council.

“This is an overview of the utility fees that we have either waived or not charged with respect to COVID-19,” Davis told council. “I wanted to give you an update on that and receive direction from council of when you thought you might want to end that program.

“For March, April, May and June our past due balance is $574,271.71,” said Davis. “For late fees, which are 10%, the balance amounts to $42,590.46. The disconnect balance is $307,627.73. The administrative fees totaled $20,985. The reconnect fees totaled $30,480 and the deposits would be $105,750.”

Since the city offered the option for late payments, it has been put to use over 1,700 times by city utility customers. That includes 611 in April, 585 in May and 588 in June.

“The total for fees, if everything was collected, and that would include the deposits, the reconnect fee, the administrative fee and the late fee would be $199,805,” added Davis. “The largest portion of that is the deposits. I suggest this was not necessarily the fault of the citizens. Who knew there would be a global pandemic? I suggest that we look out for those citizens involved with COVID-19 and at this time not look at charging the deposit to reconnect the service.”

But Davis said council needs to decide when the city should start sending notices to utility customers that the waiver program would soon be ceased, requiring impacted customers to sign up for payment plans for their outstanding bills. Payment plans, typically for only 90 days, could be extended for up to six to nine months.

“When do we notify people that the program is coming to an end and they need to set up a payment plan?” asked Davis. “We will waive their fees. It will be the past due balance and the disconnect balance that will be due.”

“What you’re telling us is we have not had any disconnects for non-payment since all this started?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“Correct,” said Davis.

“This COVID is getting worse and worse and we don’t know what is going to happen between now and the end of July,” said Villa.

“The city is right now carrying a balance of $881,000,” said Davis. “Because we are getting so close to the $1 million number, we felt it was best to come to council, make you aware, and see what the next step should be.”

“I think everybody who is behind should be strongly encouraged to get on a payment plan,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“If we were to discontinue the program, could we bring it back in a few months?” asked Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela.

“Yes,” said Davis.

“I think it’s time to notify the people and have them come in here, those who are delinquent, and set up a payment plan,” said Councilman Villa. “My suggestion would be to start it Sept. 1 instead of Aug. 1.”

“Maybe between now and the meeting on July 27 we can try to do what Mr. McAnelly is talking about, trying to spread the word to set up payment plans as soon as possible,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “Then we can see how that is going at the next meeting.”

“So if I’m understanding right, we are going to have a communication sent out now,” said McAnelly. “It probably wouldn’t hurt to let everybody know with the August mailing that this is ending as of Sept. 1. And tell them then that everybody needs to come in and setup a payment plan.”

“We will send those letters out tomorrow,” said Davis.

In Other Business

• Council authorized Davis to negotiate entering into a contact with TRC Engineers, Inc. for engineering services for the proposed 2021-22 Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Downtown Revitalization Program.

Davis said the program would help fund the installation of sidewalks and curbing in the downtown area to help with drainage and to bring the sidewalks into compliance with the American With Disabilities Act.

“This is contingent upon receiving the grant,” said Danner.

“It is important to point out that there will be no financial impact to the city for engineering services unless the city is awarded the grant,” said Davis.

• Council unanimously approved starting a dialogue with the Texas Department of Transportation to request the lowering of speed limits on US Highway 90, from the eastern city limits to FM 462 South and from Castro Avenue to the western city limits. Council will also engage the TxDOT regarding lowering the speed limit on FM 462 (Ave. E) south of Medina Regional Hospital.

“(Place 4) Councilwoman (Ann-Michelle) Long visited with me about putting this on the agenda,” said Danner. “She has the same concerns that I have about the speed limit being 50 mph on US 90 all the way to FM 462. Now we have all those fast food restaurants along there that people are coming in and out of, and a lot of them are pulling out in front of oncoming traffic.”

“We have some citizens who brought this to our attention,” said Long of the citizens wanting to lower the speed limit on US 90 to 40 mph or less. “There was an accident last Tuesday in front of one of the restaurants.”

“My thoughts are the speed limit on US 90 should be 40 mph from the (Hwy 173) overpass to the area just past the airport,” said McAnelly.

“I agree,” said Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela.

“I’m thinking more like 30 mph from the overpass to 462,” quipped Danner.

• After returning from executive session, council approved selling a strip of land, located behind the Medina County Jail, at South Texas Regional Airport. Councilman Villa offered the motion, which was seconded by Mayor Pro Tem McAnelly, to authorize the city manager to negotiate and finalize the sale of 4.57 acres of land, less 152.23 square-feet, to Medina County, Texas for a price of $24,419.50. The motion passed unanimously. The land is expected to be used to expand parking for county facilities.

• The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.