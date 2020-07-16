Owls resume work, in the heat, with masks, socially distanced

Owls In Training (OIT) started back up on Monday, July 13, at the Hondo High School athletic facilities.

Following a break of nearly two full weeks, HISD athletes from grades 7-12 have been turning out in the heat, wearing masks where required to continue preparation for the 2020-21 athletic season.

Athletic Director Joe Dale Cary said that numbers at the voluntary workouts are a little lower than those from June.

“Attendance is down,” he said. “A few are out of town on family vacations, some are a little leery of the virus and wanting to err on the side of caution. And that’s understandable.

“But the workouts have continued to be productive.”

Last week, the University Interscholastic League listed updated guidelines for summer workouts, which includes the wearing of masks or facial coverings for athletes upon arrival and departure from practice facilities, and when not actively exercising. Students may remove their masks during workouts, as long as they maintain a six-foot distance from other athletes.

As has been the case all summer, all students are screened at the start of each practice. Any student running a fever will not be allowed to practice, and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out a minimum of 10 days and must be recovered from the symptoms for at least 72 hours before being allowed to return.

Where the upcoming season is concerned, Coach Cary says, quite simply, “Nobody really knows. We’re supposed to start football practice in three weeks (Monday, Aug. 3) and we’re hoping for direction from the UIL in a week or two. We’ve heard all kinds of speculation, but nobody has given a definite plan yet.”

The annual Texas High School Coaches Association coaching school is this coming Monday and Tuesday, but unlike in all previous years, the conference will be conducted online. Coach Cary is hoping that the UIL may be able to shed some light on the upcoming season at that time. But he acknowledges that at any time, an announcement of a state lockdown would certainly serve to delay the start of practice.

If everything does proceed as scheduled, the Owls would open practice on Aug. 3, with a home scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 14 against Pleasanton, followed by a scrimmage in San Antonio on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Highlands. The regular season is scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 27, against SA Memorial at Edgewood Stadium.

Hondo volleyball is also scheduled to open practice on Aug. 3, with scrimmages on the first Friday and Saturday, at Fredericksburg and Uvalde. The regular season is scheduled to open at Holy Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with an appearance in the Wimberley TEX-Fest that weekend.

Around the area, Medina Valley resumed workouts on Monday, as did both Sabinal and Devine, which discontinued summer workouts on June 22, a week earlier than other area schools, because of local outbreaks. D’Hanis is waiting one more week, and will resume workouts on Monday, July 20.