Mask requirement now enforceable with $250 fine on second offense

Hondo City Council on Monday adopted an eleventh mayoral declaration of public health disaster after Mayor Jim Danner opened the council meeting by informing council of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the city’s only remaining long-term nursing facility. The new declaration is effective through July 30, unless extended or modified by council.

“We especially pray for our people,” said Danner during the opening invocation. “And even more so for the patients and staff at the Community Care Center, which I understand had 13 patients who tested positive today.”

The proposed new declaration corresponds with the Executive Order, GA-29, recently issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Danner asked City Attorney Frank Garza to clarify any changes from the previous declarations.

“One of the biggest changes,” said Garza, “is the fact that previously the governor had said you could not issue a civil or criminal penalty for not wearing a mask.

“You still cannot arrest anyone,” continued Garza. “But you are now allowed to give verbal or written warnings for a first time violator. Then, a person’s second violation shall be punishable by a fine of $250.

“That is the biggest change in the governor’s order,” he added. “Note, it still says, ‘At no time may you detain, arrest or confine anyone in jail for failing to comply with the declaration’.”

“The other change is to gathering outside?” asked Danner of the governor’s order.

“Any gathering over 10 people outside is prohibited unless the mayor permits it,” said Garza. “Correct.”

“I have not had anybody ask me,” said Danner. “I know we are all concerned about some of the parties going on and what is happening there. But on the inside of facilities, it’s still 75% occupancy. You don’t have too many gatherings on the outside that would come under this provision, but that is something new in the order.”

“Medina County Health Unit Director Patricia Mechler said today that she anticipates quite a few more cases above and beyond what is there right now,” cautioned Danner. “So we can anticipate cases going up until we, hopefully, peak-out after some period of time.”

Danner asked Davis to comment on the city’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts before council took action on the declaration.

“We are still doing temperature checks and requiring face masks and hand sanitizer,” said Davis of all city facilities. “Anyone who is either a suspected case or shows any signs or symptoms is quarantined until tested and shown otherwise. Anybody who has a potential exposure, we are still quarantining them. I think right now we have eight staff members under quarantine. A couple of them have been positive but are about through their 14-day cycle and are ready to come back. Another couple of people are just cautionary.”

Davis said all city facilities remain open with mitigation precautions, including plexiglass screens, in place.

“The recreation center and the library are the two facilities we are concerned about the most,” she said. “We haven’t seen as much foot traffic coming through City Hall at one time. We are still having some difficulty at the Rec Center. We did need to close down basketball courts because people weren’t abiding by rules. We may, at some point, look at closing some of the park facilities and playgrounds. We’d leave the green space and walking trails open and encourage people to mask up and keep their distance.”

“The police have seen an increase of mask wearing out in public,” added Davis.

“There is not much else we can do for the COVID,” noted Danner. “Everything now is under the governor’s order.”

“This was strictly to update our declaration,” added Danner of city compliance with GA-29. “Now, we wait and see what happens next.”