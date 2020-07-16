Long-term care patients, staff among the dozens of new cases

Twenty residents and twenty staff members at Community Care Center in Hondo have now tested positive for coronavirus, announced Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, during the Monday morning media briefing. Joining Mechler on the call were County Judge Chris Schuchart and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz.

One of those residents has been hospitalized as well as one staff member.

“There are also some cases with staff at our (Medina County) Jail,” she continued. “Some are Medina County residents while others are not, but we are following everyone there to ensure they are coming back when they can.”

The revised chart compiled by the county July 15 detailed 258 total cases reported in the county, with 70 active cases (this number includes ‘pending’ cases), 185 recovered patients and three deaths over the course of the pandemic here. A total of 20 residents have had to be hospitalized at some time during their battle with COVID-19, three currently.

Cases in nearby Bexar County continue to spike, and beds in San Antonio hospitals are on short supply, while funeral homes there are reportedly struggling to keep up with the number of COVID-19-related deaths. Refrigerated trucks are in place to serve as added storage.

By transmission, 41% of the cases were infected by close contact, 22% by community spread, 14% were travel-related, 19% are associated with a long term care facility and 4% with a correctional facility.

By Zip code, cases status is:

• 78009 (Castroville area) six active cases, 35 recovered; • 78016 (Devine area), 13 active, 56 recovered;

• 78850 (D’Hanis area), two active, four recovered; • 78861 (Hondo area), 50 active, 36 recovered;

• 78039 (La Coste area), four recovered; • 78052 (Lytle area), two active, five recovered;

• 78056 (Mico area), six recovered; • 78066 (Rio Medina area), two recovered;

• 78059 (Natalia area), six active, 23 recovered; • 78023 (Northeast area), one recovered;

• 78253 (Far East area), two recovered; and • 78886 (Yancey), one active, one recovered; and

• 78057 (Moore area), 78063 (NE area) and 78884 (NW area) zero cases reported.

With regard to age, the greatest number of patients in Medina County are in the 30- to 39-year-old range, with the 40- to 49-year-olds and 50- to 59-year-olds close behind, as well as the 19- to 29-year-olds. (The bar graph detailing this information can be viewed on the county website, medinacountytexas.org. Select Coronavirus Information in the Quicklinks, scroll down to current case count and click on the “For Full Report…” link which brings up a series of informative charts / graphs.)

Lutz said the county is working with its first responders to ensure they continue to have the personal protective equipment they require.

He noted that the new cases at CCC were confirmed with a new round of testing of the residents as well as the employees conducted in cooperation with Texas Department of State Health Services July 6.

Judge Schuchart continues to urge Medina County residents to wear their masks, be aware of and proactive with social distancing, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

“A lot of people call me on graduation parties and (other such gatherings), and I tell them I just don’t see any way possible to have a party unless they have a big event center and less than 50 people.

“Let’s follow the rules and get on the other side of this,” he added. “As y’all can see, it’s not getting any better.

“The community of Medina County itself probably is not in as bad a shape, but when (it) hits facilities like Community Care Center and the jail, it really does exponentially spread to other places. And we’ve seen that happen with some of our positives.”

Regarding the return of students to school in about a month, the judge said, “TEA (Texas Education Agency) has told our superintendents that they will be going back to school. It will be up to the parents as to whether they want their children to go to school or (have) school from home. The superintendents, as we speak, are putting together curriculums to handle both, which puts a heavy burden on them.

“As to athletics this week, they’re trying to put it together to make it as safe as possible, from my understanding in talking with superintendents I’ve talked to. They’re doing what they’re told to do,” he said.

Mechler agreed, “They’re trying to make it as safe as possible, (with) face masks and face shields… some coaches are trying to do both, like a face shield / face mask combination. The school districts have a really hard job because they’re not going to make everybody happy,” she said. “There’s no way to win. We just have to figure out how to be the safest at school. They’re going back, and there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Schuchart expressed dismay over what he considers ‘politicizing’ the pandemic. “What’s really disappointing to me – when I’ve watched the national news and the local news, is how fragmented the medical field is – how different they are in their opinions, and in my opinion, how political they’ve made this.... No matter what decision a superintendent or somebody makes, there’s going to be somebody on the other side that’s going to politicize it.”

“I think it’s kind of sickening that we’re throwing science out the door and letting politics take over,” he said. “I agree, the superintendents aren’t going to win, because there’ll be some people complaining about whatever they do, and that’s a shame. Hopefully, 30 days from now, we may be in a better position, when everything’s gone back.” Until then, the judge hopes all Medina County residents will do their part to prevent the spread.