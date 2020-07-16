Loan sought to meet airport hangar demand



At the request of Airport Manager David Kirkpatrick, Castroville City Council on Tuesday approved authorizing the submission of an application for $650,000 in financial assistance with the United States Department of Agriculture, Community Facilities Direct Loan Program, for the construction of a nine-bay aircraft hangar at Castroville Municipal Airport.

“Our hangars are at full capacity so we are not meeting the need and demand for growth,” Kilpatrick said. “They are offering a 2.25% loan on a 40-year note. That rate could drop another point this month or next month.”

“Only revenue generated from the hangar being built will cover the cost of the loan,” he said of the building that is planned to house eight individual T-hangars and one business hangar. “The proposed hangar will cost just under $600,000. The revenue from the hangar will more than cover the terms of the note.”

“The project poses little or no risk to the city,” added Kirkpatrick. “If approved, we expect to complete the formal application and completion of the hangar in late fall/early winter of this year.”

“To be clear, the cost to the city is what?” Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder asked Kirkpatrick.

“Zero,” said the airport manager.

“Thank you,” said Schroeder. “And then the liability to the citizens?”

“Zero,” said Kirkpatrick.

In other transportation business, council discussed the process for updating the City Thoroughfare Plan. The plan would focus on developing an alternate route through Castroville other than US 90, with a committee of stakeholders including Medina County, Medina Valley Independent School District, and TxDOT.