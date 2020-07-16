Hondo youth shines as champion header

PHOTO / COWGIRL AT HEART PHOTOGRAPHY

Big payday… Garrett Koch of Hondo (right) and Mike Goad of Briscoe compete in the Orignal Team Roping Finals in Abilene earlier this month. The team won, competing against 1100 other teams. Koch is the son of Cody and Traci Koch. See story 3A.

Dreams come true, if you work at it, and that’s apparently what happened the first week in July for Garrett Koch of Hondo. The teenager and a man he partnered up with after the warmups won the 2020 Original Team Roping Finals in Abilene. Koch came away with $12,000 in prize money, a belt buckle proclaiming him a “Champion header” and a shiny new two-horse slant trailer.

The two did not know each other nor had they roped together before meeting there in Abilene.

“I woke up and had a good feeling,” Koch explained. “We left early Tuesday morning, and that night, they had a warmup roping. I entered that and won four monies in that roping. I roped again on Thursday, and when I heard there was 1100 teams, I was shocked.

“The day was hot, but the arena was nice, it was air-conditioned. Luckily, the older man I won with in the first roping on Tuesday night asked me to rope Wednesday, so we entered. From there it just went… we roped all up the best we could. All my horses worked good.

“It was an amazing experience, I can’t wait for it to happen again next year,” he said enthusiastically.

Koch’s roping partner was Mike Goad of Briscoe.

“I’ve been roping ever since I could walk, but on a horse probably since fourth or fifth grade,” said Koch, an incoming Hondo High School senior, during a telephone interview yesterday. Competing since about sixth grade, he said, “It’s taken a lot of practice, a lot of time.”

To qualify for the finals, Koch competed in a series of team ropings in the Kerrville District. Although winners do not advance from the Abilene competition, Koch said there are rodeos all summer long.