EAA enters Stage 1 pumping restrictions

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) declared Stage 1 pumping reductions for users within the San Antonio Pool on Thursday.

It was officially confirmed that the 10-day average at the index well in Bexar County (J-17) dropped below the threshold of 660 feet to 659.8. The EAA declares Stage 1 based on declining water levels and diminished springflow.

Stage 1 of the EAA drought plan requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping amount by 20 percent. The purpose of mandatory pumping reductions is to stabilize water levels and springflow until rainfall replenishes the aquifer.

Stage 1 reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually. All affected permit holders must also report their pumping totals to the EAA on a monthly basis.

Residents and businesses who receive their water from a public water system are encouraged to contact their water provider directly to find out how Stage 1 reductions could affect them. More information on Stage 1 requirements is available by calling the EAA Critical Period Team at (866) 931-3239 or by visiting the EAA website at www.edwardsaquifer.org.