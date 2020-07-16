Council concerned about large gatherings

Castroville City Council on Tuesday was updated on safety measures for city staff and the public during the COVID 19 pandemic. The city is now operating in compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, GA-29, which requires masks to be worn in public where social distancing is impossible. Masks are currently required to enter all city facilities and for city employees unable to maintain the required six feet of social distancing.

Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder told council members, who now sit on the council dais separated by plexiglass dividers, that he asked City Secretary Debra Howe to include a safety update at every future council meeting.

“The governor’s latest order requires that gathering of more than 10 people in the city will have to have the mayor pro tem sign off on it, if they don’t fall within the exceptions,” said Schroeder, concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Castroville. “The thing we are looking at right now, we have a graduation party scheduled at Koenig Park this (Saturday).

“Previously, the limit on a gathering was 100 people, now it’s 10,” noted Schroeder. “The restrictions are really quite confusing.

“Mostly, as long as we are limiting how many people are attending and they are taking the correct protective measures, masks and hygiene and distancing, the default is to help them stay safe,” said Schroeder. “We don’t want an outbreak in Castroville.”

Saturday’s party will have less than 50% of the occupancy limit for the park, according to Schroeder.

“With events, it’s 50% capacity,” he said. “They are going to be well under that. Koenig Park is a big place and they are very meticulous. They are following the CDC directions on hygiene, distancing and mandatory masks.”

Approval of the Koenig Park event was not needed, according to Schroeder, who said he believed the planned graduation party fell within the governor’s orders.

“There is no approval needed,” he said.

District 1 Councilwoman Sheena Martinez said event organizers would be sanitizing the restrooms, but there was no mention of cleaning the tables or chairs.

“You still have to have six feet of distancing,” said Martinez. “And what about those who don’t want to comply with wearing the face coverings or staying six feet apart? What is their contingency plan for handling that?

“We don’t want a virus explosion here in Castroville,” she added.

Schroeder said he encouraged the party organizers to hire security to assist with enforcement of the governor’s order, GA-29.

“No matter what, there is a disease out there,” Schroeder told council of COVID-19. “I have met up with them on multiple occasions to discuss how to do this. I would encourage you, if you know anybody having a party, you do the same thing.”

“All it takes is one graduation party,” cautioned District 2 Councilman Paul Carey. “Texas has almost 10,000 cases a day. So keep your head down now because it is everywhere.”