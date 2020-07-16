Alsatian Oaks brought into city’s ETJ

Castroville City Council on Tuesday approved a petition submitted by Hwy. 90 Castroville Partners, LTD for the annexation of five different sections of property; specifically 131.613 acres, 269.407 acres, 14.131 acres, 1.148 acres and 1.018 acres of land, mostly in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on the east side of town.

The approximately 417.5 acres of property, also known as the Alsatian Oaks Development site, is located just east of the Walmart store at 1151 Hwy. 90 east in Castroville. This was the first of several steps toward the city’s eventual annexation of the property. In the July 16 edition of the Anvil Herald, it was reported that the property has already ben annexed. This is not correct, and we apologize for the reporting error.

Alsatian Oaks is a 400-acre master planned community designed for more than 950 single-family lots, along with over 380,000 square-feet of retail, medical and office space with greenbelts and dedicated park land throughout the development.

Alsatian Oaks has been designed to honor Castroville’s heritage through thoughtful architecture and enhanced landscape features, according to developer Terracor.

Will Collins of Terracor called in to the council meeting remotely to comment on the proposed annexation.

“This is the petition to annex the land that is in and out of the ETJ as part of the process per our development agreement,” said Collins.

“Anybody have any questions?” asked Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder. “We are just accepting them into the ETJ, except for portions already inside.”

District 3 Councilman Phil King offered the motion to approve the petition for annexation of the properties per the development agreement with Hwy. 90 Castroville Parters, LTD. District 2 Councilman Paul Carey seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

In Other Business

• At the request of Public Works Director John Gomez, council approved renewing a Gas Operations and Maintenance Contract with CPS.

“They help us operate and maintain the gas system for the City of Castroville,” explained Gomez.

Linda Rodriguez is Castroville’s CPS Account Manager.

• At the request of City Secretary Debra Howe, council approved amending city council policies and procedures.

“This is just an updated version of your current ordinance,” Howe said. “There were a few changes because of changes in legislation. Nothing unusual. It is worded a little bit differently than our original so it looks different.”

“Overall it was just a language clean up,” said City Attorney Cynthia Treviño. “One of the things that was a bigger change was we really went through and kind of redefined the mayor’s role. That was done a few months back when there were differing issues that the council was dealing with.

“It’s not necessarily a change,” she added. “It just articulates the mayor’s role a little bit better.”

• New Code Enforcement Officer Kerl Brooks introduced herself to council and updated council on her proactive code compliance strategy.

Council asked Brooks to ensure there is an inspection process in place to ensure all residential and commercial water utility account holders, especially those with sprinkler systems, have back-flow preventers installed to prevent contamination of the water system.

• After returning from executive session to open season, council took no action regarding litigation entitled, “Rebekah Ann Parker vs. City of Castroville Cause No. 19-03-25655-CV.”

• The next regular meeting of the Castroville City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

...