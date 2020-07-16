7 votes..... In extremely tight race, Gonzales comes out on top;

Reyes: “It’s far from over”

They don’t get much closer than this one.

With every vote counted in Tuesday’s District 23 Republican runoff to represent the party in the November general election, Tony Gonzales edged Raul Reyes by seven votes.

In the sprawling U.S. Congressional district, which extends from the west side of San Antonio to the eastern edge of El Paso, Gonzales recorded 12,346 votes to 12,339 for Reyes.

With the relatively low turnout district-wide, Medina County produced the second highest number of total votes in the Republican runoff, and those went to Reyes by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Reyes received 2,421 votes from county voters, to 1,192 for Gonzales. That figure represents 11.15% of the total registered voters in Medina County.

There were no runoffs involving races exclusive to Medina County. There were two statewide runoffs in the Democratic primary, plus a runoff for the State Senatorial District 19 nomination.

County Democrats sided with the state majority in the two statewide races, where Mary “MJ” Hegar defeated Royce West in their runoff for U.S. Senator. Hegar, who won the local vote, 652-245, will face Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November.

Hegar defeated West by about 40,000 votes with all state votes counted.

The total number of Democrat voters represented 2.77% of Medina County’s registered voter total.

In the runoff for railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castañeda defeated Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo by a sizable margin both in the county and across the state. Castañeda will face James “Jim” Wright, the Republican nominee, on Nov. 3.

In the runoff for the Democratic State Senate post, Roland Gutierrez won by a 1,700 vote margin over Xochil Peña Rodriguez, to earn the right to face Republican incumbent Peter P. “Pete” Flores in the general election.

With Gonzales’ seven-vote win over Reyes, a recount could very likely be on the way, especially if there are still any outstanding absentee ballots.

Gonzales had received the early endorsement of Republican incumbent Will Hurd, who opted not to run for a fourth term in office. In the weeks leading up to the runoff, Gonzales received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, while Reyes had received the backing of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

If the results stand, Gonzales will face Democrat nominee Gina Ortiz Jones in the November general election.

The Tony Gonzales for Congress campaign announced a statement from the candidate after the election results were released: “With 100% reporting, the Secretary of State’s office is showing that we won the primary runoff by seven votes. We will be working to protect the integrity of every legal vote until the canvas is complete over the next week. I am grateful to everyone who helped us in this incredible primary campaign, and I look forward to winning this race in November and always fighting for Texas District 23!”

A Facebook post by Reyes said, “This race is far from over. My opponent holds a tenuous seven (7) vote lead, BUT absentee ballots postmarked by election day can still be counted if they arrive by 5:00 pm today. Furthermore, there may still be provisional and overseas, military ballots to count.

“This race isn’t over until every legal vote is counted…” Reyes’ message continued. “This isn’t over folks, we owe it to You to fight to the end.”