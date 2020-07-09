Third COVID-19 death reported here; mask order DOES apply to Medina Co.

On Monday, during their regularly-scheduled conference call with local media, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart and County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, discussed a new format to be used in providing comprehensive, up-to-date information on how the coronavirus is impacting Medina County. The data will be provided in a PDF which incorporates multiple charts offering cases by Zip code, age range, transmission and trends, and is posted on the county’s website, www.medinacountytexas.org/.

Included in the update Monday was the sad news that COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Medina County resident. A patient at Community Care Center succumbed to the deadly virus last week. Three additional residents at CCC are currently battling the coronavirus.

“They’re really good over there at Community Care in dealing with COVID,” said Mechler, of how staff and administration are addressing the situation. “We’re going to get testing (again) over there as soon as possible. Keith (Lutz, County Emergency Management Coordinator) is working on that,” she added.

“By now, if you don’t know someone with COVID or have heard about someone with COVID, I’d be shocked,” Mechler expressed. “If you have COVID, let those people around you know that you have it.

“Do not be working when you have it – stay home, stay isolated and follow the guidance you get from your doctor or call the County Health Unit. We’re working as many cases as we can. If it’s on my desk, we’re tracking it.”

As the Anvil Herald went to press on Wednesday, three Medina County residents were hospitalized with complications arising from the virus, bringing the total number of people from here who’ve been hospitalized to 15 over the course of the pandemic.

On the bright side, of the 180 total cases documented here (which does not include inmates at the two TDCJ units near Hondo), 110 people have recovered from the virus.

The active case count will now include what has up to this point been separated and referred to as “Cases Pending/ Under Investigation” as evidenced by Monday’s Active Case count of 67.

When viewing the charts as posted, the first lists Total Cases – with Active Cases, Recovered and Deaths listed on the left side. These last three add up to the total number of cases. On the right side is additional information about the cumulative cases, which includes pending, probable and hospitalized.

Now available also is data as to how many active cases as well as recovered cases pertain to each Zip code. This can be found in the second section of the PDF.

A pie chart displays the percentage of county cases according to how they were contracted, entitled Cases by Transmission. On Wednesday, the information stated:

• 53% is close contact;

• 15% is travel-related; and

• 32% is community spread.

Case trends, Mechler said, reveals the number of cases reported since mid-March, grouped in two-week periods.

Mechler said when she is notified that an employee from a county business has the virus, her procedure is to contact the employer and advise them that they have an employee who is a confirmed COVID-19 case who worked on “this day.” She would work with the employer to identify the potential exposure to other staff or the public, and plan what to do moving forward.

She strongly urges employers and their staff to wear their masks, keep appropriate distance and, of course, wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, to cut down on transmission. It will also hopefully keep the business from losing staff to quarantine, while keeping the public safe at the same time.

Mechler said that people often ask her whether or not they should self-quarantine, after hearing that someone they know or have been around has contracted the virus. She said considering when they were in contact with the patient and at what point in the patient’s illness they were in contact would drive that decision.

“If you feel that you could be contagious, then you should do the right thing and quarantine yourself,” she said.

She said she’s often asked how to determine when a patient is considered ‘recovered.’ “Most (clinics, physicians) will give you a discharge paper, and it will say that on there. If you are 10 days past your symptom onset, symptoms are improving and you don’t have a fever for 72 hours,” she advised, “you can be off isolation.”

Last Thursday (July 2), when Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-19, he ordered “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household....”

There were multiple exemptions listed in the order, including one for residents in a county where the number of active cases is under 20. At the time, Judge Schuchart understood that Medina County might be exempt from the order, as the case count was under 20, however, it has since been learned that Medina County does have to abide by the order.

“I have never strayed from the governor’s orders; I am going to follow his rules,” Schuchart noted. “The burden I’m going to put on people is the burden the governor said I need to put on people.

“April 27th, when the governor came out with his Open Texas order, 76% of the people with COVID were over the age of 65… today, 19% are over the age of 60, which means (more than) 80% of the people are under 60. Fortunately, the number of older people (contracting COVID-19) is down tremendously, which is protecting this county and this state.

“Across the country, almost 10% of the population has been tested – the young people are the ones who are getting it the most, those numbers are growing,” the judge added. “Statistics are very straightforward that if you have diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, or any other comorbidity (two diseases existing at the same time), the odds are against you,” he warned.

“We’d still want people to wear their masks, even if it (wasn’t) mandatory,” Schuchart insisted. “If we’re exempted, I’d still say, ‘Wear your mask.’” He, Mechler and Lutz all agree, everyone has to do their part to beat COVID-19.