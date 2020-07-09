Owls back at it

Barring any changes between now and Monday, summer workouts for Hondo athletes are scheduled to resume on July 13.

One change to the policy from workouts held during June is that all student-athletes who are working out indoors must wear a mask. This would include anyone in volleyball or basketball workouts, or anyone working in the weight room. It would also include any situation in which students are unable to maintain a six-foot distance. The same guildelines apply to coaches, school staff and visitors.

That requirement is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, which requires face coverings in counties that have upward of 20 active cases of COVID-19. Medina County is on that list.

Hondo held workouts on weekdays from June 8-29, but the district took precautions to close down three days earlier than the scheduled break from July 3-12.

When Owls In Training – OIT – resumes on Monday, the original summer schedule will be implemented as well. High school athletes will report every weekday at 8 a.m. Middle school girls will report Monday and Wednesday from 10 to noon; middle school boys on Tuesday and Thurday, also 10 to noon.

Summer workouts at the D’Hanis ISD will be postponed for at least another week. Scheduled to resume on July 13, the DISD is now planning to start on July 20.

“We are waiting another week,” said D’Hanis Athletic Director Todd Craft. “At this time, we are on a week-to-week basis.”