Early voting ends Friday; Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting continues today (Thursday) and Friday, in the 2020 Run-off Election. July 14 is Election Day; polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Representative, District 23, Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales face each other.

The winner of that contest will run against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.

Democrats vying for their party’s nomination include Mary “M.J.” Hegar and Royce West, for U.S. Senator.

The victor will face the incumbant, Sen. John Cornyn.

In the bid for State Railroad Commissioner, Democrat Roberto ‘Beto’ Alonzo faces Chrysta Castañeda.

James ‘Jim’ Wright won the Republican party’s nod in March.

In District 19, Xochil Peña Rodriguez and Roland Gutierrez are seeking the Democrat’s nomination for State Senator. The winner of that race will face incumbant Peter P. ‘Pete’ Flores.

The early voting total at the end of the day on Tuesday was 1,688, according to Medina County Elections Administrator Lupe C. Torres.