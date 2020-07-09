Castroville accepts mayor’s resignation; pro tem will assume duties for now

Castroville City Council on July 1 respectfully accepted the resignation of Mayor Phyllis Santleben. Afterwards council agreed to poll community members to see if they have a preferred way of proceeding with replacing the mayor: by election, by appointment or by continuing with council ‘as is’ under officiation of the Mayor Pro Tem until the next May elections. In related personnel action, council approved continuing its city administrator search with Strategic Government Resources.

Council opened last week’s meeting with a 30-minute executive session to deliberate the appointment, employment, performance and duties of the Interim City Administrator. Castroville Finance Director Leroy Vidales has served as Interim CA since August 2019.

“The determination of council at this point is to reach back out to SGR and continue with the selection process,” said Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Councilman Darrin Schroeder when council emerged from closed session. “We want to thank Leroy for everything that he has done at this time.

“We encourage you to also apply for that,” Schroeder told Vidales of the permanent city administrator position. “We just appreciate everything that you have done.”

“Thank you,” said Vidales. “You’re welcome.”

The city first contracted with SGR to search for a permanent administrator after former Mayor Tim Kelley asked Marie Gelles to resign from the position in June 2018 over funding priority differences. On Nov. 13, 2018 council approved spending $26,500 to enter into a professional services contract with SGR for recruitment of Castroville’s next full time city administrator. Two different people have served as interim city administrator since: Lee Elliott, an experienced professional who SGR assigned to Castroville from January to July of 2019, and current Finance Director / Interim City Administrator Vidales.

As their next action, council accepted the resignation of the mayor. “Item 10 is acceptance of the Letter of Resignation from Mayor Phyllis Santleben,” said Schroeder.

“This is a really unfortunate situation that her term has ended so abruptly,” said the mayor pro tem. “I’m disappointed that Mayor Santleben didn’t realize how much this council supports her concerns and ideals and she summarily decided that there was no option other than quitting. I, personally, would like to thank her for her contributions to the city. She was on council for two years and served as mayor for half a term. She has always been a concerned and very involved citizen and that is ongoing.

“I sincerely hope that she will continue to engage us as a citizen for positive change to help us continue with our complete dedication to the people of Castroville, with transparency and open communication about the issues facing us and the resolutions to address them,” said Schroeder.

“I actually wrote this down because I wanted to make sure I addressed this properly,” he added. “This job is not easy. People sometimes forget we live here too. Every decision we make affects us as much as it does everyone of them. I’m proud of everybody here, both staff and council, for advocating for the people of Castroville and their commitment to serving our community.

“We have a number of great challenges in front of us,” he said, looking forward to the city’s future. “We’ve already felt the effects of urban sprawl, aging infrastructure and we face many new challenges that will only continue to grow unless we are proactive in our approach. We can’t fix our problems overnight. But we can lay the foundation by making well-informed decisions and involving our friends and neighbors to ensure they have a voice in their own futures.”

District 3 Councilman Phil King offered the motion to accept Santleben’s letter of resignation. District 1 Councilwoman Sheena Martinez seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

Afterwards, council had an agenda item to consider regarding how to replace the mayor and function as council until the May 2021 election.

“You can appoint someone from council,” agreed City Secretary Debra Howe. “Or you can make a motion to accept applications from community members and choose someone. Or, you can leave the position as is and have the Mayor Pro Tem assume the duties as if the mayor were absent.

“You don’t have to make a decision tonight,” she added. “You can do it at any later date before the May election.”

“Our biggest goal here is to make sure we make slow, informed decisions,” said Schroeder. “I think we should take until the next council meeting to look at this. Whatever decision council makes, I will support it.

“If you decide you want to appoint somebody, I will absolutely stay on council and support that person,” he said. “If you decide to appoint me, I will step up into the role. If you decide to leave things status quo, I think that is the safest option, so if I do stuff wrong, you can kick me out early.”

“Also, if you assume the role of mayor, the District 5 council seat would be open,” noted City Secretary Howe. “Then you’d have to run for that position next May election, if you wanted to. You would not be able to assume your position back in District 5.”

“I think we ought to see if anybody has any interest in being mayor, but I like the status quo,” said District 4 Councilman Todd Tschirhart. “It is kind of hard to make a decision right now.”

“That is why I think it would be good for us to wait,” agreed Schroeder.

“Leaving it like it is makes a lot of sense,” said District 3 Councilman Phil King. “We can handle our districts. We are not going to make a decision about who the mayor is ourselves. We can do that at the next election, which is coming up extremely quick. Even if we appointed somebody at the next meeting, I think we are down to seven months or so.”

“I feel the same way,” said District 2 Councilman Paul Carey. “The fact that you (Darrin) have expressed a willingness to serve in this situation, I think we ought to ride this horse for a little while before we talk about changing again.”

“I agree with everybody else,” said Councilwoman Martinez. “Let’s see if anybody is interested within the next 60 to 90 days. Like we talked about, we need to have continuity and stability because the city is building and improving again.”

Howe noted the city would begin taking applications for council elections for District #1, District #2 and the Mayor’s seat in January.

“It is really a short period of time,” she said of the six months interim period. “I think we can all work together.”

Accordingly, council took no action on the agenda item on how to replace the mayor.

In Planning and Zoning business, after an extended discussion and much citizen input during a public hearing, council conditionally approved a request for a preliminary vacate and replat of Country Village Estates, Phase 1, with a request for a second entrance street.

Council approved the vacate and replat request on the condition that special consideration be given to creating a second entrance street to the subdivision with street geometry that meets the International Fire Code and that plans for the subdivision include an engineered low-water crossing on Country Lane at the western end of the subdivision.

The next regular meeting of the Castroville City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.