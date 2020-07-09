Alejandro answers the call

Fr. Armando G. Alejandro Jr.

June 29 marked a special day for folks in D’Hanis and the Holy Cross Catholic Church community, as one of their own, Armando G. Alejandro Jr., was ordained into the priesthood at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham, The Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, in Houston. A 2005 graduate of D’Hanis High School, Fr. Armando studied at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. After officiating at the Mass July 5 at Holy Cross Church in D’Hanis, a reception was held at the parish hall. He will serve the parishes of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Timothy Catholic Church in Skyesville, MD.