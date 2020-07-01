Masks mandatory for H-E-B shoppers Mayor lauds the decision



Hondo Mayor Jim Danner this week said he was pleased to learn H-E-B is now requiring customers coming into the store to wear facial coverings.

The facial coverings are being mandated by H-E-B to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic and recent flare up of the respiratory disease in Texas.

Employees of the store have been wearing face masks since the early weeks of the corona virus.

“I received a call from Linda Tovar, the H-E-B Public Relations Supervisor, advising me that, effective Wednesday (July 1) the local store, along with all the stores in all cities where no mandate is issued, will be requiring masks to be worn upon entry into the store,” said Danner on Monday. “I was also told today that Walmart has a sign up requiring masks to be worn when entering its store.

“This aborts the consideration I was giving to issue a mayoral declaration requiring masks to be worn by employees and customers entering local businesses with over 15 employees,” he added.