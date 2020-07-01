MVHS graduation finally commences, worth the wait

Checking temperatures and offering water bottles, Medina Valley ISD staff welcomed family and friends of its Class of 2020 to Panther Stadium for the commencement ceremony that almost wasn’t. A rainy air mass and African dust kept Medina Valley Principal Tanner Lange and Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach on alert for hours as they considered postponing the event.

However, the rain stopped and a cool breeze kept the dust from settling. It was meant to be that this time the Class of 2020 would be given their opportunity to enjoy the fruits of their labor, after months of waiting out corona virus restrictions. They could finally all be together again for one last time.

Due to the restrictions, the traditional entry of seniors walking through the arch of sabers was forfeited. They walked to their widely-spaced seats while the melodic tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” (Elgar) played over loud speakers. Under each seat was a program and black graduation cap.

School board members and MVHS administration and staff were seated and LtCol Robert Spracale (USAF, retired) introduced MVHS’ TX-20009th AFJROTC Color Guard. Corps commander Cadet Col. Shelby Schrecker bore the American Flag; Deputy Corps commander Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Henry Nino, the Texas Flag; Cadet Captain Layton Chabarria served as American flag guard and Texas flag guard was Cadet Staff Sergeant Aiden Cantu.

Following the national anthem, the crowd settled to listen to the message of Class President Malorri James. March 8, 2020, was the last day the seniors saw each other in the halls at school. She mentioned grieving the loss of the last three months of school together, then focused on the brighter things: Adopt-A-Senior on Facebook, the Senior Parade and countless shoutouts on social media from celebrities, influencers and politicians.

“The immense support we have felt from our community members, family, friends, high school staff and really the entire world has forever redefined what graduation means to us and (gave) us graduates the footing we needed to push through and finish high school,” she expressed.

While these graduates face a changing world, the generosity that so many graduates experienced as a result of empathy from so many people resulted in a feeling of gratitude by these young people. Only four family members per student were allowed to be in the stadium. Typically, the stadium is filled to capacity, with standing room only. Social distancing was in full effect both on the field and in the bleachers.

James asked the audience members to reach out to the community that had created such a miraculous outpouring of love. “Tell them that every graduate of the Medina Valley Class of 2020 says ‘Thank you’,” she went on. The school’s live-stream audience was thanked, too.

She requested applause for “… the teachers – PreK to senior, our administrators, counselors, school resource officers, custodians, cafeteria staff, maintenance and operations workers, bus drivers, central office and of course, our awesome superintendent and board of trustees.”

Salutatorian Dietrich Alexander Campos began his address by asking everyone to put their arms in the air, which they did. “I just wanted what would happen there,” he said with a smile. He spoke in a light-hearted tone, acknowledging everyone for all they had done for the seniors. “It’s not every day that hundreds of people are able to share in an event that marks the completion of over a decade of work. It’s not every year that a graduation class has a cool number like 2020. And it’s not ever that a class has graduated under the conditions of a pandemic and a nation-wide quarantine. This is definitely the reason to celebrate,” he said.

“Each of us represents the product of what we did put in, or maybe didn’t put in it, during high school. What are you going to be? What are you studying? Who are you now? Are you proud of the person you’ve become? Whatever your answer is, what we’re doing right now, here, is a celebration of it, because at the very least, you made it here,” he said.

Campos noted their new chance to continue to grow, due to the tools high school had given them – how to be an intelligent, responsible and compassionate adult. He admitted that employment was “a pretty weird thing to get right now,” college was up in the air and being able to relax was up in the air, even if they wanted to.

“If we always waited for the perfect opportunity to do something, chances are it’s going to be a while –if ever – before we end up doing it. We will always have some kind of limitation in our lives. We have a chance now to learn to work with these limitations and because of that we can learn to excel.”

Valedictorian Alexandra Elizabeth Schott lamented the loss of the last 12 weeks of school, adding that her experience taught her, “Life is fleeting and unpredictable, so, don’t waste the opportunities that you have. Appreciate the little things as much as the big and prepare for the worst by always being your best.”

Schott believes that giving 100% in everything you do is the key to being your best. “Life is never about being better than anyone else. It’s about being better than yourself,” she said.

“Life is full of give and take. Give thanks for your opportunities and take joy from your blessings. Give 100% effort in every endeavor and take pride in your achievements. Give the glory to God and take nothing for granted.

“Congratulations to everyone here. We did it, so, let’s go do something better now,” she concluded, to rousing applause.

Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach certified the Class of 2020 and said they were entitled to receive their diplomas, then said, “Congratulations, seniors.” Presentation of the diplomas began. Out of 367 seniors, 178 participated in the graduation ceremony.

After the final diploma was put in the hands of the last grad, the class was given the go ahead by Student Body President and fellow graduate Susanna Livingston, to move their cap’s tassel from right to left, announcing “Seniors of 2020, we are now the graduates of 2020.”

Drums, shouts and clapping filled the night air, then the MVHS alma mater and the Panther Fight Song were sung. Livingston gave a lengthy speech which compared the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic with her own mother’s battle against cancer. She recalled the school community’s support during those difficult months.

The community-at-large also provided support for the students during the COVID closure. “Our community stepped up and rallied for people they loved. It’s what community does. When a group is down, they lift them up and shower them with love,” she shared.

Her message was, “Strong communities bring people together in the hardest moments. As you walk off this field tonight, find your community; people who will love you and encourage you and be your biggest fans.” She shared a reading from Philippians 1: 9-11 and offered a prayer of joy for what was ahead.

Class president James again addressed the graduates and directed them to toss their caps high. Fireworks erupted as the Class Song, “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery, played. The graduates greeted and congratulated each other for the last time they would all be together, gradually forming a large group and turning to watch the fireworks which blazed above the goal post.

Graduates were dismissed to join their families and the parting song, “Fanfare and Recessional” (James Ployhar) was played as the final wisps of smoke from the fireworks rose into the stadium lights, as if taking the doubt and uncertainty of the last four months with it.

...