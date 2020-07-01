Hondo, D’Hanis, MV suspend summer workouts til July 13

Hondo High School has joined many others in temporary suspension of its summer strength and conditioning programs.

OIT (Owls In Training), which was scheduled to run through today (Thursday) before taking a break for the coming week, July 6-10, will break a few days early, and will reconvene on Monday, July 13, as originally scheduled.

The D’Hanis ISD announced similar plans at the conclusion of Monday’s workouts as well. Cowboys and Cowgirls are also set to resume summer workouts on the 13th.

The same decision came from the Medina Valley ISD.

With cases of COVID-19 once again on the increase in the past week, the HISD took the early break after Monday’s boys-only workout. They were scheduled to go back on Wednesday, while Tuesday and Thursday were to be workouts for the girls.

At the end of last week, school officials had changed the schedule for this week to just two days each for the boys and two for the girls, with no activity for junior high athletes until the schedule resumes on July 13.

“With the increase in COVID cases around the area our top priority is the safety of our athletes, staff, and the Hondo Owl community,” read a Monday afternoon message posted by Hondo Athletic Director Joe Dale Cary. “Everyone is encouraged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and anyone you may come in contact with. Practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear your face covering and stay safe. Any new updates will be shared when available.

“We still have (as of Monday) no confirmed cases among Hondo athletes or coaches, but there are several positive cases too close to home at this point,” he added. “We feel it’s best to go ahead and take the next two weeks to help slow the spread and hopefully be able to return July 13.”

Out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure athletes, coaches, and families are protected and safe. We apologize for any inconvenience, but our health and safety are top priorities at this time.

A message from MVISD AD Lee Crisp read, “In an abundance of caution, and to help maintain the safety of our athletes, we will be suspending the strength and conditioning camps, as well as all sport-specific training until Monday, July 13. We hope everyone will stay safe and healthy in the meantime. We look forward to having the opportunity to work with your kids again soon.”

D’Hanis AD Todd Craft sent out a text which said, “We are taking this week off, and we already had next week scheduled to be off. We plan on starting back on the 13th if the situation permits.”

Many San Antonio school districts, in addition to area districts Devine and Sabinal, suspended their summer workouts as of June 22, with most practices scheduled to start up again in July.

