HISD approves budget, sets  2020-21 tax rate

As expected on Monday evening, the Hondo ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2020-21 school year budget.

The adopted budget is $19,227,671, which is more than $400,000 less than the budget for the previous year. The district is wrapping up the 2019-20 school year with a budget of $19,696,554.

Meeting in the Hondo High School cafeteria, the district set the tax rate for the coming year at $1.3014 per $100 valuation. Also slightly less than last year’s tax rate, the amount is separated into 96.64¢ for maintenance and operation (everyday district expenditures), with 33.5¢ for interest and sinking (bond payments).

In addition to the required budget adoption, the board also had a lengthy discussion on the state’s latest COVID-19 issues and mandates.

The Texas Education Agency, which annually issues a rating for every district in the state, has basically given all schools a non-rating, with a “declared state of disaster.”

And while it’s still really too early to know exactly where the TEA is headed with its rulings for school districts, they have ruled that parents and students may choose either in-person or online schooling. The choice will be based on a six-week period. So a student opting to learn from home in the first six weeks of the school year, may switch to the classroom when the second six weeks begins.

One guideline sent out by the TEA involves the number of hours per day for students who are studying from home. For students in Pre-K through 2nd grade, it’s three hours per day, and for grades 3-12, it’s four hours per day.

HISD Superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock, has a few concerns with that situation.

“We have a lot of students without connectivity,” she said. “That includes no service, unreliable ser vice, or a single electronic device among multiple kids in a family, who all will require study time. That can be burdensome on families, and I sent an email to (TEA) Commissioner McGrath outlining that point.

“We’re hoping for some adjustment as we get closer to the school year, and we’re waiting patiently on guidelines to figure out the best way to serve our kids. In the meantime, we’re brainstorming on how to regain some of the ground we lost in the spring.”