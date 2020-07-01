County’s overall case total passes 100; more patients in their 40s afflicted

Coronavirus is on the rise in Medina County, just as it is across Texas and the U.S. During Monday’s weekly conference call with local media, Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, provided updated figures detailing local cases.

“There’s a lot going on out here in the county, as we’re watching Bexar County numbers go up and up at a very quick rate,” she noted. “We know of two cases at Community Care Center in Hondo, of residents who’ve tested positive, and they are in the hospital,” Mechler continued. “Total cases are at 105. There are more cases pending investigation – we are investigating as many cases as possible.”

By late Monday afternoon, the updated case total had risen to 132, according to the chart posted on the county’s website. Four patients were listed as hospitalized.

“The median age group for the pending and new cases we are working on now is about 40. I think that’s showing that mainly the ‘working class’ is getting it. Also, social circles are spreading it through close contact.

“There’s a lot more that we need to be doing to slow this down as much as possible. Hospitals in San Antonio are getting hit really hard,” she warned. “My message is, we need to stop social gathering for now, try our best to protect ourselves with social distancing and putting our masks on.

“Businesses are getting hit with COVID cases, so (their staff) need to be putting their masks on – otherwise, what’s going to happen is that they get positive cases in their business and they’re not wearing masks, then they have to quarantine.

“A lot of these cases are mild, but there are going to be cases that aren’t, and they’re going to be in the hospital. So it’s not like we can just blow it off because ‘we’re the younger group and we’re going to be okay.’ We want to slow it down,” Mechler added. A couple of weeks ago, a woman in her 30s from Medina County finally recovered enough to go home, after spending weeks in a hospital and rehab facility.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz agreed, adding that testing is behind, due to the sheer volume of tests the labs have to process. “We get ourselves down to a two- or three-day turnaround. Now they’re telling us seven to ten days before we get results back. The labs are just flat overloaded.”

In fact, by the time some of the results come back, the patients are already out of their quarantine period and have returned to their normal routine, Lutz explained.

Working with Community Care Center and state officials, Lutz said he and Mechler are trying to get another team to come to CCC and perform testing of the entire facility again.

People seeking to be tested can consult the county’s website, medinacountytexas.org under “Coronavirus Information,” and find locations where testing is held. Mechler said that some area clinics are limiting testing to their own patients. She suggested that people who have not established themselves as patients at a particular clinic could test at an urgent care center in San Antonio. However, she said, “I’ve heard those are backing up as well.

“The local hospital has tests, but they’re seeing a long delay,” she added.

Lutz noted that waiting for the result to come back is not the worst problem. If a person is sent home by the employer pending test results, that can mean seven to 10 days off from work, and the person then loses wages during that time while they are waiting for a hopefully negative test result, compounding their problems. “It’s another reason to protect yourself,” Lutz expressed.

“Businesses that have masks on are more likely to stay open,” Mechler added. “The problem is, it has to affect somebody before somebody wants to do something about it. Until there’s a case confirmed in a business, that’s when it really hits home, because they want to keep their workforce.”

“We’ve had a really big uptick in our numbers,” interjected Judge Chris Schuchart. “They’re continuing to come in. We’re (asking) businesses and everybody to start wearing your masks. It’s the only way to slow this down.

“The numbers have almost flip-flopped,” he continued, “when the governor began opening up Texas based on statistics for two months, 76% of those who’d gotten (the virus) were 65 years old. Looking at the most recent cases… only 18% of the people getting it are over the age of 70, and over 65% of the people getting it are under the age of 50. We need to get people realizing that this thing is still here.”

The judge highlighted the recent order from Governor Greg Abbott mandating that people holding an event or gathering of 100+ people must seek permission from the mayor, if within a municipality, or from the county judge, if in an unincorporated area.

“The governor is still trying to keep this economy open,” Schuchart said. “I don’t disagree with the decisions he’s made so far.” While he very strongly urged residents to stay six feet apart, wear masks and follow the hygiene recommendations, he said he will not put out an order to say that, out of deference to the businesses which he said have already taken a big hit.

In an open letter to residents posted on the county website, Judge Schuchart said, “I am sure you all know we have had an increase in COVID 19 cases in the past weeks. Most of this is due to increased social activity and gatherings and, the relaxation by many of us in our hygiene/social distancing practices. With the exception of closing down the bars, the governor’s most recent order did very little to reduce the current business activities but was more to pause his plans to increase the opening of Texas.

“You can help to get us back on track to opening Texas. I would encourage everyone to please wear a mask. If you are a business, please require your employees and ask your customers to wear a mask. If you go into a place of business and they do not have on masks or other type of protective measurements up, please be aware that you are going to have a higher risk of acquiring COVID 19. Businesses should know that if an employee acquires COVID 19, it may be required to close for a period of time.

“If you are over age 65 or have a pre-existing health condition, please consider staying at home. If you must be around others, please practice good hygiene and social distancing along with wearing a mask.

“While it is not mandatory or a criminal act to not wear a mask in public places, please know you are possibly jeopardizing your health and that of those around you if you choose not to wear a mask,” he emphasized, in closing.

To clarify the numbers as of Monday afternoon, of the 132 total local cases (from the beginning of the pandemic), 74 have recovered, 11 remain active, 40 are pending investigation, three are probable and two died early in the pandemic.

The Mico area (78056 Zip code) logged its first case.

By Zip code, cases have been reported as follows:

• 78009 (Castroville area), 14;

• 78016 (Devine area), 20;

• 78850 (D’Hanis area), 4;

• 78861 (Hondo area), 29;

• 78039 (La Coste area), 4;

• 78056 (Mico area), 1;

• 78056 (Natalia area) ,11;

• 78023 (Northeast area), 1;

• 78253 (Far East area), 1;

• 78052 (Lytle area), 1;

• 78886 (Yancey), 1; and

• long-term care facilities, 5. (The remaining 40 cases are pending investigation.)

Zip codes within Medina County which have not had a reported case of COVID-19 are 78057 (Moore area), 78063 (NE area / county), 78066 (Rio Medina area) and 78884 (NW area).

Case numbers according to transmission type include:

• travel-related, 12;

• community, 29;

• associated TDCJ (staff), 8;

• associated long-term care facilities (staff), 4; and

• close contact, 30.

Probable cases (3) and cases pending investigation (40) are those for which the transmission has not been established.

COVID-19 Testing

Medina County clinics are offering COVID testing and Telemedicine. Please call before going in.

Medical Clinics of Castroville, Devine & Hondo

Medina Regional Hospital

South Texas Rural Health Services - Hondo/ Devine

MedCare Assoc., Castroville

Bios Family Clinic, Castroville

Little Alsace Urgent Care, Castroville

Medina Valley Family Practice, Castroville

Drive Through Testing: COVID-19 drive through testing appointments are available in San Antonio / Bexar County by calling 210-233-5970, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day. Appointments are required for the Freeman Coliseum testing site (next to the AT&T Center) or the Texas MedClinic site at 2530 SW Military.

For more info about additional test sites state-wide, visit https://txcovidtest.org.