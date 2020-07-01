City extinguishes annual fireworks show

City officials made the difficult decision to call off the annual Red, White & Boom! fireworks show scheduled for Saturday, July 4, during a special meeting on Tuesday. The event had already been scaled back by cancelling vendors due to COVID-19.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise, Governor Greg Abbott walked back some of the recent loosening of restrictions in the effort to reopen Texas, including closing bars again and stating that groups gathering for events with 100+ people must seek approval from mayors or county judges.

“It was the smart thing to do for the safety of all,” said City of Hondo Community Projects and Programs Coordinator Jamie Kindred on Wednesday.