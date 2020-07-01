COVID-19 Testing

Medina County clinics are offering COVID testing and Telemedicine. Please call before going in.

Medical Clinics of Castroville, Devine & Hondo

Medina Regional Hospital

South Texas Rural Health Services - Hondo/ Devine

MedCare Assoc., Castroville

Bios Family Clinic, Castroville

Little Alsace Urgent Care, Castroville

Medina Valley Family Practice, Castroville

Drive Through Testing: COVID-19 drive through testing appointments are available in San Antonio / Bexar County by calling 210-233-5970, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day. Appointments are required for the Freeman Coliseum testing site (next to the AT&T Center) or the Texas MedClinic site at 2530 SW Military.

For more info about additional test sites state-wide, visit https://txcovidtest.org.