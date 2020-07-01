COVID-19 Testing
July 2, 2020
Medina County clinics are offering COVID testing and Telemedicine. Please call before going in.
Medical Clinics of Castroville, Devine & Hondo
Medina Regional Hospital
South Texas Rural Health Services - Hondo/ Devine
MedCare Assoc., Castroville
Bios Family Clinic, Castroville
Little Alsace Urgent Care, Castroville
Medina Valley Family Practice, Castroville
Drive Through Testing: COVID-19 drive through testing appointments are available in San Antonio / Bexar County by calling 210-233-5970, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day. Appointments are required for the Freeman Coliseum testing site (next to the AT&T Center) or the Texas MedClinic site at 2530 SW Military.
For more info about additional test sites state-wide, visit https://txcovidtest.org.