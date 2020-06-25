Sabinal names Kowalski AD/HFC

Jeff Kowalski

Jeff Kowalski was named last Wednesday, June 17, as the new athletic director and head football coach for the Sabinal ISD.

He replaces Rob Goebel, who retired earlier this month after one year in Sabinal capped his 24-year career in coaching.

Coach Kowalski was the top choice of the hiring committee from among 22 candidates who applied for the Sabinal position.

For the past three seasons, he has been in the Floresville ISD, where he was assistant head football coach and offensive coordinator, in addition to girls’ head track coach.

Prior to that, Coach Kowalski served as the AD/HFC at Ingram Tom Moore High School for eight seasons. He began his coaching career in 1996 after graduating from the University of North Texas.