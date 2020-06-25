Primary Runoff Election begins this Monday

Early Voting begins June 29 in the 2020 Texas Primary Runoff Election, and ends July 9. (See ad page 2A for dates, times and locations.) Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.

Republicans have but one race to consider, that of U.S. Representative District 23 (the seat currently held by Will Hurd, who is not seeking re-election). Contenders are Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes. The winner will face Gina Ortiz Jones, who won her party’s nomination in March.

Three races await Democrats’ decision. For U.S. Senator, Mary ‘MJ’ Hegar and Royce West are the candidates. The victor will challenge current U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

For Railroad Commissioner, the winner between Roberto R. ‘Beto’ Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda will face candidate James ‘Jim’ Wright.

In the race for State Senator District 19, Roland Gutierrez and Xochil Peña Rodriguez will battle it out, with the top vote-getter opposing current Senator Peter P. ‘Pete’ Flores.

Note that masks are encouraged – but not required – in all polling locations. (See ad page 4A for detailed information on voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.)