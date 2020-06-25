Hondo continues summer workouts

PHOTOS / JEFF BERGER

Hondo football players close out Wednesday’s training session with a few 50-yard sprints.

Senior Emma Neuman works on hitting drills in the gym.

Softball junior Megan Buerger nabs a fly ball off the bat of Coach Efren Gonzalez.

The Owls stretch it out to wind things up.

Summer workouts entered their third week for Hondo ISD athletes, as the district continues to practice its best safety measures.

Hondo AD Joe Dale Cary said the University Interscholastic League increased the capacity of workouts, starting this past Monday.

“We started out with a maximum of 25% capacity indoors, with groups of no more than 10 inside and 15 outside,” he said. “On Monday, that went up to 50% capacity indoors, and the groups were increased to 15 and 20.

“Our numbers have stayed strong and we haven’t needed to change what we’re doing. Very few have had to stay home, and we’ve had no cases of direct contact, so far,” he said on Tuesday, June 23.

The Hondo summer workout program, Owls In Training (OIT), will continue through the coming week, before athletes and coaches take off for the week of July 6-10.

Each Sunday before the start of OIT for the next week, Hondo student-athletes are required to submit an online health survey. Each day upon arrival at HHS, temperatures are checked, and hand sanitizer is readily available in the gym, the weight room and on the football field. Then throughout workouts, social distancing is practiced by coaches and athletes.