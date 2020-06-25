Devine, Sabinal churches impacted by coronavirus

Two area faith communities have experienced setbacks in reopening their churches, after multiple reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Devine, First Baptist Church’s pastor notified his congregation that not only had some of their members tested positive, but he also had contracted the the novel coronavirus. “It is with a saddened heart that I write to inform you that COVID-19 has reached our community and has affected our congregation,” he wrote.At the time of this writing, a handful of our congregation have tested positive for COVID-19, myself included.

“Based on the number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 since our corporate worship on June 14, I would encourage all who may have attended to consult with a medical professional about what actions may be appropriate.”

The communiqué continued, advising that he encourages worship attendance through drive-in or livestream. Face-to-face gatherings have been discontinued for the time being, the church office is closed and the pastor will quarantine through at least July 1.

In-person worship will continue at present, with other staff, however alternative approaches may be considered if other staff are infected.

Pastor Newburg added, “Please pray for our church and community. We will get through this difficult time, together,” with emphasis placed on the word ‘together.’

In Sabinal, the Parish of Saint Patrick Catholic Church has canceled all masses on the recommendation of the San Antonio Archdiocese until further notice. In a letter to his parishioners, Rev. Marcin Pawel Czyz advised them of his likely exposure to someone infected with the virus.

“Once I have had the opportunity to be tested myself, for the coronavirus and the results are negative, we will resume Masses in person,” Rev. Czyz wrote. “Please pray for me and all who are in our Beloved Community. As always, you can count on my prayers for you and your families.”