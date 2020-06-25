City reemphasizes wearing of masks

Hondo City Council on Monday approved a 10th mayoral declaration of a public health disaster in an effort help curb the spread of COVID-19. The declaration extends the effective date to July 30 and emphasizes the city’s recommendation that members of the public wear masks upon leaving home or work, and especially when entering stores and businesses where social distancing is difficult. The declaration also strongly recommends restaurant and other essential business employees wear their masks at work.

The declaration further incorporates and adopts the June 3 executive order, GA-26, issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Council balked at adopting a declaration similar to the City of San Antonio’s, which puts the onus on businesses to require customers to wear masks when entering their stores, subject to a $1,000 fine.

First, council discussed the COVID-19 outbreak in the community, the governor’s Executive Order and City responses.

“They say we have five active cases, one probable case and 16 cases pending investigation,” said City Manager Kim Davis, following Monday’s release from Medina County.

“(The county has) 53 cases who are recovered, one case in a long-term care facility and two individuals who have died,” she said. “The total, and this does not include TDCJ prisoners, is now 78. This number does include TDCJ staff.

“There has been a little bit of an uptick,” she added. “That has to do with both the increase in testing and the relaxing of the guidelines.”

Davis said the local TDCJ Ney Unit is reporting 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“I think the Torres Unit had significantly less,” she said, unsure of the actual number. “We also have three city employees quarantined because of potential exposures. We also had a parent at our summer recreation program who tested positive for COVID-19. We have notified parents who have children in the rec program to make a decision if they want to disenroll or not. Again, the three cases we have that are potential exposures are self-quarantining. All have been to work at City Hall. So we are being more strict about employee mask wearing inside the building, and not just when customers are inside.

“One thing we may consider, depending on how things go over the next few weeks, is going back to only taking drive-thru customers,” warned Davis.

“The reason this is back on the agenda is because of recent events,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “And that was before the weekend, where we saw cases come up in Devine. San Antonio has had a record week. So we’re seeing a big second wave.”

Danner said council needed to decide what to do about masks and encouraging compliance.

“Do we want to do anything like San Antonio did with their businesses?” he asked.

Davis noted the city ball fields were rented out for a softball tournament and the Medina County Fair Hall had been recently been rented for an event. She said neither event organizer complied with COVID-19 related restrictions on occupancy and social distancing, as they had agreed to do.

“It is left to local communities to do the policing,” she said. “They have not given us any additional resources, so it is very difficult to calculate 75% occupancy and convince the business owner to do voluntary compliance.”

“It’s been going on a month and a half and they still don’t comply,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa. “We need to start enforcing our rules so they do comply.”

“The only enforcement we could do would be a fine,” said Davis.

“I can tell you all the businesses on Highway 90 are not complying,” said Villa. “Especially now that it is vacation time and everybody is going to the river. HEB is packed with hundreds of people coming from San Antonio and Houston, and it’s affecting the City of Hondo. The same goes for the restaurants. They are not following the rules. And if they don’t comply, we need to issue them a fine.”

“I don’t think there is any city in the county that is enforcing it,” said Danner of the current Reopen Texas and local guidelines. “I don’t think San Antonio enforced it, until just recently.”

Regarding the new 10th disaster declaration, Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long said she opposed requiring businesses to enforce mask wearing rules subject to a up to $1,000 fine as a penalty.

“If we pass this, we would require the business owner themselves and their employees to wear a mask and, if a customer comes in who doesn’t wear a mask, the business owner is fined?” asked Long.

“If they let them in,” agreed Danner.

“What you are proposing is that we put the burden back on small businesses here in Hondo,” noted Long.

“All I want to address is businesses,” said Danner. “If y’all wanted to require a mandatory mask for everybody all the time, then that is how this would read. You can’t exercise any penalty on individuals for failure to wear masks.”

“Texas is one of the worst states right now,” said Councilman Villa of recent COVID-19 case increases. “Believe me, by the end of July, everything will be shut down again if this continues. Texas will shut down.”

“I don’t see how we can impose restrictions on a business to have themselves and their customers wear a mask,” stated Long. “That is their decision. That is their choice. There comes a time for self-policing. We all have to be responsible about this.”

“That is the problem,” said Danner. “People are not being responsible.”

“I’m like Ann-Michelle,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres. “I’m not in agreement that we need to make businesses subject to fines. It’s not right for us to tell business owners what to do. They need to make their own decisions and set their own policy.

“Let’s not cripple small businesses here in Hondo that can’t afford it,” added Torres. “Seventy-five percent clientele is a lot better than zero.”

Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly noted Gov. Abbott, in his Monday press conference, emphasized the need to wear masks to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“He made a point of wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, and of washing hands and staying home when self-isolating,” said McAnelly.

“If we decide we couldn’t mandate it, we would put a strong recommendation out to our Hondo community that they need to wear masks,” said Danner. “Also, if council agrees, we put out a recommendation to businesses that at least their employees wear masks.

“Things are not going to change unless people start voluntarily wearing masks,” said Danner. “I don’t see any change in the risk we have going forward. All we can do is recommend everyone wear a mask.”

Councilwoman Long offered the motion to incorporate the recommendations for mask wearing from the city’s 9th declaration in the new declaration, which also adopts executive order GA-26, all subsequent executive orders, and extends the effective date of the declaration through July 30.

Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela seconded the motion which passed 4-1 over the opposition of Councilman Villa.

In Other Business

• Mayor Danner read a proclamation declaring July as Parks and Recreation Month, noting parks contribute to the quality of life of a community and the health of individuals.

“We do a lot of proclamations but I think the ones I especially appreciate are the ones where we give compliments to our own staff members,” he said.

“I do hereby declare July 2020 as Parks and Recreation month in our city,” said Danner concluding the reading of the proclamation, “and request citizens take the opportunity to thank all our city’s hardworking Parks and Recreation staff for the diligence they continually show in making Hondo a beautiful place to live.”

• City Manager Davis recognized Economic Development Coordinator Genevieve Flores for helping submit a grant to Union Pacific Railroad for COVID-19 relief funds that netted the city $12,500. The money was used, about $198 per affected customer, to offset utility bills for anyone reporting difficulty paying their utility bill during the COVID-19 closures.

“Everybody is eligible for a payment plan,” explained Davis. “By ordinance, you have the opportunity to apply for two extensions a month. And, with those extensions, you can enter into a payment plan.”

• City Council will hold a budget workshop on Tuesday, July 14, to prioritize spending in the upcoming 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. On Wednesday, July 15, council will hear requests for funding from non-profit organizations and those requesting hotel occupancy tax funds. Both workshops will start at 9 a.m. in council chambers.

• Council authorized the city manager to repurpose $22,000 in vehicle funding to allow for purchasing equipment and upgrading the field lighting at T.A. Lopez Park with LED lights.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Airport Grant in an amount not to exceed $30,000. The funding would be used to offset around $39,000 in lost aircraft fuel sales income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Council approved an almost $27 million five-year Street Capital Improvement Plan. Year one of the plan, which should address the repair and improvement of all major thoroughfares in town, calls for $9 million in spending and repairs.

Council plans to hold a special called meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, to determine the priority of street repairs in year one of the CIP.

“We will review that street plan and make sure that staff’s priorities match council’s priorities,” said Davis.

• After returning from an executive session, council approved an agreement with William Lamon for mowing services at South Texas Regional Airport. The motion carried unanimously.

• The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at City Hall.