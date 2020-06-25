Castroville mayor resigns

Castroville Mayor Phyllis Santleben

After a tumultuous 13-month tenure, during which the City of Castroville saw approval of the 400-acre Alsatian Oaks Master Planned Community and with the nation being roiled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Phyllis Santleben submitted her resignation as mayor. Santleben tendered her resignation last Wednesday, June 17, after walking out of a budget workshop in which council was making its first attempt to prioritize spending for the upcoming year.

For now, council meetings will be run by Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder.

While council was discussing how to conduct last week’s budget workshop, in groups or as a whole, Santleben mysteriously left the City Hall chambers.

City Secretary Debra Howe made the announcement to the council.

“I need to announce the mayor left at 5:14 p.m.,” Howe told council members 14 minutes into the almost two-hour budget workshop.

“Did she say why she left?” asked District 3 Councilman Phil King.

“No,” said Howe. “I went to get my phone to take pictures and she just came to me and said that she was going to leave and she’d let the mayor pro tem take over. So I’m just noting the time.”

Santleben on Monday responded to questions regarding her departure from the council’s leadership position.

“I resigned because I realized that even with new council members, I could not support the citizens who elected me or honor my critical campaign promises,” said Santleben. “I had promised to give the silent majority a voice. I had promised transparency. I had promised information. I had promised an effective council and professional staff who worked for their constituents. I had promised a professional and dependable staff. I promised traffic relief and no utility hikes. I promised responsible and complementary development. I promised to ensure ordinances were enforced, policies were followed, and council and staff were good stewards of citizens’ monies.

“The only thing I managed to do was to share what was happening through Facebook,” she said. “However, even then, I was threatened by staff and council, because of my posts, and was forced to change many of my posts to mitigate threats of lawsuits and unfounded accusations.”

Santleben said her supporters knew what was happening and anyone who live-streamed the city council meetings could see she was being “hog-tied” by council and administrative staff.

“I told my supporters I would stick it out until new council members were elected, which I did, but there were no elections,” she noted. “I promised I would hang-on until a qualified city administrator was hired, but that was again blocked by council. I promised I would stay until the budget was proposed and adopted. I did my homework and knew before council and staff submitted their ‘wish lists’ that citizens had to know the true capacity of this city to pay for present operation and maintenance, existing debt and reserve cash status.

“My inability to enforce oversight of staff and council spending meant I had to begin with the five-year Capital Improvement Plan process,” added Santleben. “However, council and staff took over that budget workshop so the truth about present operation and maintenance spending and existing debt was not provided.

“I resigned,” she continued, “because I saw the future when I was overrun at the start of that meeting. The future being, Castroville is reverting to the past.”

District 5 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder had a vastly different take on the situation.

“I think she was just frustrated,” he said of Santleben at the budget workshop. “She was just trying to do things a specific way and it really didn’t make sense to anybody else. We were asking her to look at it a different way. I think she just got frustrated. She has done that a couple of times.

“It still took us two hours to go through the workshop,” he added.

Schroeder said that, although he was new on council, he had previously observed council members sometimes contentious interactions with Santleben and her leadership style.

“I think everybody respects what she is trying to do,” he said. “It’s just not always the right approach. I think she has a love for the city and a love for the citizens. But sometimes the way she went about it was just difficult for some, I guess.”

Still, Schroeder said council was caught off guard by Santleben’s sudden resignation, effective June 17.

“She walked out of the workshop and we found out afterward she had resigned,” he said. “She came back in later and put the letter of resignation on the table.”

“Things like this have happened in other council meetings as well,” he added. “It’s just that sometimes the way she approaches some things doesn’t make sense to other people. When they question her, I think that is when she gets frustrated and thinks we are disparaging her, which we absolutely weren’t.”

Schroeder said council members will be polling their constituents to determine how citizens want to proceed with replacing the mayor, by appointment or special election, or if council should wait until the next election in May 2021 and operate under the mayor pro tem in the interim.

Schroeder added, “Even if we don’t agree with the way Phyllis was approaching things, I told her I will always treat you with respect, and respect where you are coming from,” he said. “We just have to all be able to do that together.”

He said that council was to discuss its options at the scheduled June 23 meeting.

Council, however, unexpectedly cancelled that meeting hours before it was scheduled to begin.

The next special meeting of Castroville City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in council chambers. The first action item on the agenda will be the acceptance of Santleben’s letter of resignation, effective June 17.