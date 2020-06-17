Patient recovers after lengthy hospital stay Area cases stay on conservative side



After a quiet weekend with only one new case of coronavirus to report – this one at Devine Health and Rehabilitation – County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, joined County Judge Chris Schuchart, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz for a media update. (One patient from Community Care Center was confirmed Thursday, June 11, after the Anvil Herald was published.)

“That brings our total up 52 confirmed cases,” Mechler began. “We have three active cases and one probable case.” She was pleased to report the recovery of three patients, including one who had been hospitalized since mid-April. “That case has finally been recovered,” she said.

The female patient, described only as in her 30s, had required lengthy critical care in a hospital following her contraction of COVID-19, after which she was admitted to a rehabilitation center upon discharge from the hospital. Able to leave the hospital, she was unable to go directly home.

The woman reportedly had no underlying health conditions which made her particularly susceptible to the virus, yet she was ill enough to require intubation during her hospitalization.

“Fortunately, we now have no one hospitalized,” Mechler added.

Mechler continued to say that two patients from long-term care remain active, with the initial one – from the Castroville facility – previously reported as recovered.

[By Wednesday, the county announced an additional six new confirmed cases, one in the 78016 (Devine area) Zip code and five in the 78861 (Hondo area) Zip code, four of which are in the same household. One active case is reported to have recovered. Current total cases is 58, with no one hospitalized and eight included as probable cases.]

Judge Schuchart expresssed his concern about the spike in cases reported in neighboring Bexar County, where their county judge and the San Antonio mayor are clamoring for stricter face-mask rules and penalties for not complying. “Cases have been going up (across Texas). The governor is (continuing with) his original order, which is GA-26. He’s not changing it. He’s going to continue opening up the state in the manner in which he’s done.

“I don’t see him changing anything, although I think there’s some pressure being put on him by some mayors and county judges – it’s not coming from me. I suspect he’s going to continue the path he’s on.

“I think they actually thought there was going to be a little bit of a relapse – an increase in cases. You look at Memorial Day, Mother’s Day and all those events where people got together, ignoring social gathering / social distancing rules. People are getting out and about,” the judge said.

Schuchart encourages county folks to continue to follow the recommendations about hand-washing, social-distancing, staying home if feeling ill and wearing a mask, if possible.

Despite the surge in Bexar County cases, Lutz said there are still sufficient intensive care unit beds available in the San Antonio hospitals. “If it becomes a concern, we will certainly know that, but right now there is no concern in the San Antonio region about bed capacity,” he assured.

There is still no information available on when the state will allow for business operators to resume at 100% capacity. Gov. Greg Abbott’s last order, for Phase III, was issued June 3.