Numbers solid through week 2

PHOTOS / JEFF BERGER

Hondo assistant coaches Robert Uribe (right) and Cy Barr put the Owls’ running backs through drills.

Coach Matt Shepperd gets the O-line down to business.

Jaclyn Leyva (left) and Raegyn Villa, finish off a fast break with a pair of layups.

Emory Brandon goes through volleyball warmups.

Workout numbers held pretty steady into the second week of OIT – Owls In Training – at Hondo High School.

Hondo Athletic Director Joe Dale Cary also said the numbers are fairly consistent for both boys’ and girls’ workouts.

The totals have been right around 65 each day for both the high school boys’ and high school girls’. About 45 middle school boys and 40 middle school girls are reporting for their twice-a-week sessions.

When it comes to his own first task at hand – the upcoming high school football season – the new AD has been impressed with what he has seen.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “The kids have a high football IQ, and I told the members of our coaching staff who were here last year, you can tell they’ve been well-coached. They know how to work.”

Although things can evolve daily regarding the coronavirus, the current plan is to host volleyball and football camps during the final week of July. These camps will likely include the district’s younger athletes – those in grades 3-6 – in addition to those who will be in middle school athletics in the fall.

“Those camps will probably take place the week before two-a-days start (Monday, Aug. 3),” said Coach Cary. “We’re not sure if we’ll be able to hold camps for baseball, softball and basketball at this point, but we’ll keep up with the situation, and figure things out as best we can.”

Athletes have been working in strength and conditioning, as well as sport-specific training during the five-day-a-week workouts.

For any athletes still wishing to join in OIT, cost is $40 for high schoolers and $20 for those entering seventh and eighth grade. All seventh graders – or anyone who has not been in Hondo athletics prior to this year – must turn in a completed doctor’s physical before starting any kind of school-sponsored workout. Athletes must check in by 8 a.m. to participate. Middle school girls report on Monday and Wednesday; middle school boys on Tuesday and Thursday.