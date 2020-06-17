Hondo Nursing and Rehabilitation to sell; residents moved to new accommodations

PHOTO / Diane Cosgrove

The halls at Hondo Nursing and Rehabilitation on the corner of Avenue Q and 30th Street are quiet, the rooms empty of residents. The soon-to-be new owners are unsure of what the new purpose of the facility will be, however it will not be the same as it was in the last 40+ years.





Hondo Nursing and Rehabilitation, located at 3002 Avenue Q, has operated as a nursing home for over four decades. Built in the 1970’s, it has operated under a variety of names. In latter years, it incorporated rehabilitation into its offerings for residents.

On Monday afternoon, the Anvil Herald spoke with the buyer, Ryan Harrington, after learning that the facility is to be sold. Harrington’s Fort Worth-based company, Trinity Healthcare, LLC, is the owner of 22 skilled nursing and assisted living homes in Texas. Among them is Community Care Center of Hondo.

In preparation for the sale, residents were placed by their families in other facilities, including Community Care Center, said the current Hondo Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator in a telephone interview Monday morning. “The last one left this morning.”

She added, “It happened really fast; we were just as shocked as everybody else, but it’s just a business deal. There’s nothing wrong here, in fact we’re one of the few in the county that doesn’t have COVID-19.

“I’ve been hearing for years about this building being for sale. The one thing I did hear is that it’s not good for a city to have two facilities, because neither one of us was full,” she explained.

Most of the residents found new homes in other facilities within Medina County; however, those requiring a “secure” facility, due to memory loss or Alzheimer’s, were relocated outside the county. “There’s no secure unit in this county now,” she concluded.

Harrington said that the purpose of the sale is to acquire the equipment for use in Trinity’s other facilities. “We’re going to buy the empty nursing home with the equipment in it. It will not be reopened as a nursing home,” he explained. “We did not buy the license; we did not close it.

Asked what he plans to do with the building, which is specifically designed with a center hub and outflowing wings, Harrington replied, “There’s other healthcare-related services or assisted living that can go into an old nursing home. We’re also going to talk to Community (EMS) – sometimes there’s some first-responder groups that would like to use an empty building for various reasons. School districts sometimes have used them for maintenance / storage and other uses. It’s a decent- sized square-footage facility on several acres.” He noted there are no plans to demolish the structure.

“We have not bought it yet; we’re going to talk to a couple of brokers and investigate what the options are. Our primary goal was to buy the building, and more importantly, the equipment. That’s what we’re after.

“It is unusual to buy an empty nursing home,” Harrington remarked. “And we typically don’t do that, but for us, it was the right price at the right time. We’ve been buying a lot of equipment and PPE (personal protection equipment) – we’ve bought over a million pieces of PPE this year for our facilities.

“We’re having to buy a lot of stuff and having to find places to store things. I have storage units throughout the state, and some of this has just been strategic.

“We coordinated with the other facility in town to offer jobs to some of the employees at various facilities of ours. There were some (Hondo Nursing and Rehabilitation staff) who were coming up on 30 years, and we told them if they come over and work for us, we’re going to recognize their tenure at the other facility with our company.

“We need help, and we really do believe that we need to be supportive of the community, because our employees and our residents are in Hondo and from Hondo,” he continued. There’s various ways we can do this; it’ll be beneficial for us to get employees to come work for us… it’s real important that we do it the right way.

“We attempted, as much as we could, to facilitate finding places for residents. Not all went to our buildings, but some did.”