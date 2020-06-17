Hondo ISD eyes $19.3 million budget

Preliminary budget discussions continued Monday for the Hondo Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The district is looking at a 2020-21 budget of $19,376,965, which will be made official on Monday, June 29, pending that evening’s public hearing and vote. The district will also set the tax rate for the upcoming year after the hearing. The rate is not expected to change from its current amount of $1.305 per $100 valuation.

The budget total for the coming year is less than the 2019-20 budget of $19,696,554. Much of the difference between the two budgets is because of a $271,000 insurance claim, and a reduction of $105,000 in general administration.

• Teal Construction is in its final two weeks of work at the HISD Fine Arts Center, and when their work is done, all phases of the 2015 bond will be completed throughout the district.

“We ended up about $250,000 over the bond project total cost,” said Dr. A’Lann Truelock, HISD Superintendent. “Right now, we’re in the midst of roof replacement around the district, and it’s looking like we may come out ahead there, so some of that money would go back toward the bond fund.”

When the bond was passed in May 2015, it was for a total of $33.8 million.

• The board approved extra duty pay for the coming year. The district-wide total for academics is $352,900. Extra duty stipends for athletics will total $286,000.

• Longevity stipends, which are paid annually just before the Christmas break, were approved at the same levels as past years.

HISD staffers who have been with the district for three years will receive a bonus of $300. Those will four years on staff will receive a $400 bonus, and everyone with five or more years with the HISD will receive $500. District totals will be $102,200 for the school year.

• The district has reached a commitment agreement with Region 20 Education Center, for $79,037, for various services throughout the next school year.

• Textbooks were adopted for high school English Language Arts and Reading.

• The district approved adding Lillian Martinez and Lisa Aelvoet as bank account signatories, replacing Patricia Gonzales, who is moving to the Sabinal ISD as business manager. In Sabinal, she’ll take the place of former HISD administrator Michael Neuman, who has accepted a position as financial officer with the Bandera ISD.

• With the district under contract for the coming year with Taher, Inc., for food services, the HISD will no longer have the position of food services director. Director of Student Services, James White, will serve as the district’s liaison to Taher.

• The board, at Monday’s meeting, made official the policy which had already been put in place regarding student physicals for athletics and band. Per state guidelines for this year alone, only incoming seventh graders, students who are new to the HISD athletics program, or those who have existing conditions which need a doctor’s clearance, are required to get a physical.

• The board recognized the Hondo National Bank for its recent $5,000 donation toward the equipping of the new Hondo ISD track.