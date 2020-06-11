TDCJ cases no longer in count

Medina County officials announced Friday three cases of COVID-19 – one confirmed and two probable – in the 78009 (Castroville area) Zip code, all related to close contact. Additionally, one D’Hanis patient had recovered.

As of June 8, Medina County will no longer include coronavirus cases from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Torres and Ney units in its case monitoring. The directive to do so originated with the Texas Department of State Health Services and has since been rescinded, which is a relief to County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz.

Including those cases doubled the case count and offered an artificial picture of how the virus was affecting the county, as inmates do not circulate in community and people will not come into contact with them, aside from staff.

“There’s been a lot of confusion about the prison numbers. Today I hope we can dispel all those issues,” said Schuchart as he began the weekly media update, referring to a report in the San Antonio Express-News stating that the county has 216 cases. He asked Mechler to clarify the situation.

“The offenders have been taken out (of the case numbers),” she said. “You will find those numbers separately.” A link on the Medina County website is available to provide information on how the virus is affecting inmates in the TDCJ system. Visit www.medinacountytexas.org and select Coronavirus information, then scroll down and look for ** TDCJ Prison Count updates** in red type.

Mechler noted that while one patient she had been monitoring has recovered, four probable cases have been added – two from the 78861 (Hondo area) Zip code and two from the 78059 (Natalia area) Zip code – and one confirmed case, also from 78059.

[Wednesday morning, the county announced six recoveries, three active cases and three probables, moving the total of recovered patients to 39.]

“We have four active cases in Medina County, seven probable, 33 recovered, no current cases in long-term care facilities and two deaths – 46 cases. One patient is hospitalized.

“Natalia’s numbers have been going up over the past few days,” Mechler added. “Four (probable) cases are in one household, all related. Our probable cases go up because someone in the household was exposed to COVID-19 and now they are having symptoms, so they become a ‘probable’ case,” Mechler explained.

Interestingly enough, Mechler said that if a patient deemed a probable case is tested, and the result comes back negative, the county is still required to continue to count that patient as a probable case.

“So far, every probable has come back negative,” Schuchart said. “Yet, we can’t remove them, so it looks like we’ve had 46 cases, when you include the seven probables. But, that’s where we’re at.

“Then you go with the (Express-News) this weekend, who said we have 216 cases, and that really throws us into the abyss, because the prison (case count) came into play,” the judge added.

“Officially today, the chart you see now does not have the offender count in them,” Lutz reported. “They are not counted in our numbers anymore, only the staff (who reside in the county).

“Our position from the beginning was that we should not have the offenders in our county numbers, because they are ‘contained’ in the facility,” he added. Lutz supposed that the lag in the reporting process made including the offenders’ cases unreliable. There is a chain of offices which has to receive the count, then passes those numbers on. What was observed on the TDCJ-related website never matched the numbers the county was given.

“Until DSHS has (the numbers) they don’t have an official count, which means we don’t have an official count,” Lutz added. “We only have one official source, and that’s DSHS.”

All confirmed inmate cases at the local TDCJ units are within the Ney Unit.

By Zip code, the total coronavirus case count for Medina County stands at:

• 78016 (Devine area) 2 cases;

• 78009 (Castroville area) 8;

• 78850 (D’Hanis area) 4;

• 78861 (Hondo area) 17;

• 78039 (La Coste area) 3;

• 78059 (Natalia area) 7;

• 78023 (Northeast area) 1;

• 78253 (Far East Medina Co. area) 1;

• 78886 (Yancey area) 1;

• 78052 (Lytle area) 1; and

• in a long term care facility, 1 (now recovered).

The meeting closed following a brief announcement by the judge about the annex construction. “They poured half the slab for the new annex; they’ll get the rest of it next week,” said Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart. “They’ll probably start putting structures up shortly thereafter.”