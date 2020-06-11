Large numbers show up for Hondo summer workouts

PHOTOS / JEFF BERGER

Welcome back!!! ... Hondo High School athletes have turned out in big numbers for the first week of OIT – Owls In Training. Athletic Director Joe Dale Cary closes out Tuesday’s workout with individual accolades for hard work.

Jessica Gruber, left, and Sam Richter work on passing drills in the new gym;

Basketball athletes run full-court dribbling drills in the Activities Center.

The kids were ready to get to work.

Summer workouts began Monday, June 8, for the Hondo ISD’s student athletes in high school and middle school, with large turnouts each of the first two days.

Monday, with middle school girls in attendance, there were 98 girl athletes present through all six grades. Then on Tuesday, June 9, the first day for middle school boys to work out, Owls In Training had 125 boys in attendance.

High school athletes are encouraged to attend five days a week. MS girls report on Mondays and Wednesdays; MS boys on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s been a very positive two days,” Hondo athletic director Joe Dale Cary said Tuesday evening. “We spent a lot of the first day on cleanliness and learning how to keep everything sterilized, especially in the weight room. And we’re working hard to emphasize social distancing.

“It’s tough when a lot of these kids may be seeing some of their friends for the first time in three months, but so far, everybody has been doing a good job dealing with the changes.”

All University Interscholastic League activities were suspended on March 13, and eventually canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

High school athletes have been working in smaller groups in the weight room, in outdoor conditioning drills and in sport-specific work.

Middle schoolers are not working in the weight room at this point, pending additional clearance being allowed by the state.

Students may still enroll in OIT, but have to turn in a physical exam report from a doctor before being allowed to participate. Cost for OIT, which runs through July 24, is $40 for high school students, and $20 for middle school students. All participants must be screened for temperature before being allowed to participate each day.