D’Hanis seniors taking the stage Saturday morning

Reed Rothe

2020 Valedictorian

Matthew Young

2020 Salutatorian

Graduation ceremonies are coming up this Saturday morning for the 2020 Senior Class of D’Hanis High School.

As with other commencement exercises in the area, D’Hanis will adhere to the coronavirus protocol.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on June 13, at Butch Woolls Stadium.

Each student is allowed to have five family members from their household at the stadium. Seating will be assigned for each family, with six feet distance between each group. Graduating seniors had to provide that list to school administration in May.

Extended family may attend the ceremony, as each graduate will be allowed one car into the stadium area, with parking on the visitor’s side. Graduates will be given a placard to be placed on the dashboard of the vehicle. Passengers will not be allowed to leave the vehicle at any time, or be allowed to sit in the back of the vehicle (if it’s a pickup or SUV) at any time during the ceremony.

All students and attendees will be screened before entering the stadium. Those with a fever exceeding 100°, or who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, will not be allowed to enter. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances.

There will be opportunities for graduates to get pictures receiving their diplomas, as well as with their five household members. Everyone not in the same family must maintain six-foot distancing at all times.