Council updated on streets, July 4th events

Fireworks still on, but Dashshund Dash falls victim to virus

City Manager Kim Davis on Monday gave Hondo City Council an update on street repair plans and a variety of coronavirus related news, including the report that the city’s festive 4th of July Dachshund Dash and other daytime activities have been cancelled.

“Staff had planned to come back to you well before now with our street plan and moving forward,” Davis told council. “We did receive our streets assessment from Roadbotics. We wanted a five year capital outlay plan for our streets.”

But the streets assessment was rejected after staff reviewed the plan from Roadbotics and found that the plan failed to consider the location of utilities underlying the streets.

“Unfortunately, staff was not happy with the product the engineers produced,” she said. “In lieu of paying them for a bad product, we opted to send it back to them and tell them we were not satisfied with the product.

“We have been working with the engineers night and day for several weeks now to try to revise that plan,” added Davis. “We will be back with a street plan on June 22. That street plan will give us at least a good first year’s worth of work.”

“That doesn’t mean staff hasn’t been out doing street work,” she noted. “We’ve been doing a lot of work around town with our drainage. Like most small towns, our streets serve as our drainage system here.

“We have been working with Union Pacific Railroad in order to maximize the size of our two sloughs and drainage through the sloughs,” said Davis. “As you’ve noticed, they came through recently and rebuilt both of the rail crossings at the sloughs. You may have also noticed that over at Elm Slough there is water standing.”

Davis said the city has informed UP the standing water in Elm Slough is not acceptable.

“It is not the standard it needs to be for the City of Hondo,” she said. “Again, we have been working at addressing some of those drainage issues as we continue to simultaneously work crack sealing, pothole patching and large intersection repairs. Street staff also follows behind our electric, water and wastewater crews to put roads back in the condition they need to be after repair of those utilities.

“We are prioritizing the main thoroughfares through town,” said Davis of future work. “That would be 14th Street, Avenue M, around the hospital and around the school. We want to make sure we prioritize those streets first, and also the areas where we know we have good working utilities.”

“As long as we have something by the 22nd so we can start moving forward,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

“I think we are all frustrated,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “But we can’t accept a bad product from the engineers. We have to have a correct product.”

Next, Davis gave council an update on the city’s 4th of July festivities.

“Unfortunately, this year, because of the pandemic, we have opted to cancel our day events for the Fourth of July,” she said. “We will not be doing the Dachshund Dash or the Pet Faire on the Square.”

Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce will not be holding their usual dance at the Medina County Fair Hall, according to Davis.

“We will continue to do the fireworks that evening,” she said of the display at City Park #1. “We will be encouraging people to come out in their cars, maybe the hood of their car, with adequate social distancing. People can bring a picnic and enjoy the fireworks. We will have more details available on our website in the coming weeks.”

It was not an easy decision to cancel the activities but it was the right thing to do, noted Davis.

“There was discussion with the mayor,” she said. “With the things that have been happening around the state of Texas with respect to social distancing, and local with respect to our COVID-19 cases, we just wanted to make sure we made the best decision.”

“County Judge Chris Schuchart, has been on the Go Medina Facebook page recently and said he is encouraging all of the cities in Medina County not to move forward with large gatherings,” said Davis. “So we felt this was the best way to still celebrate the Fourth.”

Davis also wanted to inform residents that fireworks are prohibited in the city limits.

“We encourage you to come out and enjoy this free fireworks show put on by the City of Hondo,” she said.

In Other Business

• Davis recognized the Hondo Garden Club for being instrumental in installing decorative planters around city hall as part of a city landscaping and lighting upgrade.

Mayor Danner also read a proclamation thanking the Hondo Garden Club for all they do and declaring June 7-13 as National Garden Week.

“We want to acknowledge the Garden Club for purchasing and donating those to council,” said Davis of the numerous concrete planters. “We just wanted to give them public recognition and a shout out. We’ve had many compliments of the addition of the planter boxes and we want to recognize the Garden Club for helping us beautify downtown.”

• Davis introduced to council new Community Projects and Programs Coordinator Jamie Kindred. She replaces former Coordinator Debbie Krueger.

“I’m so excited to be a part of team Hondo,” Kindred told council. “I have been watching the city and the council for 30 years now and I think now is a wonderful time to be a part of the team. I can’t wait to see where things go from here.”

• Davis recognized Streets Division employee Enrique ‘Ricky’ Rodriguez as Employee of the First Quarter.

“Ricky has done a great deal to be inspirational and motivational to the Streets Division,” she said. “They have been going through a lot of training and doing a lot of work, as you all know.”