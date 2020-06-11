Capping off the ceremony…

Sabinal High School Class of 2020 victoriously tosses their caps in the air at Yellowjacket Stadium following last Friday’s commencement ceremony. Conducted with their parents or another pair of family members seated on the field with a photo of their graduate, each honoree was allowed an additional four guests in the stands. Others watched as it was live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page. Sabinal band director Michael Casas performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on trombone. Kamryn Chapman offered opening remarks, Marielena Aguilar led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Isabella Alejandro gave closing remarks. Valedictorian Raegan Cox and Salutatorian Rhianna Lopez gave their addresses before SISD Superintendent Richard Grill presented diplomas.