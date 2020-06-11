CM updates council on pandemic response



Hondo City Council on Monday received an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to Medina County and the reopening of all city facilities. City Manager Kim Davis delivered the news.

“The majority of cases continue to be at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said Davis of the two local TDCJ prison facilities. “One of the local decisions made by the State Health Department is that those numbers will no longer be counted in our county’s official numbers. But they are still recognized on that information sheet.

“The TDCJ staff who test positive for COVID-19 will still be part of our county numbers,” she added.

Davis also told council that all city operations are now open again, with a requirement for citizens to wear masks when entering city facilities and other precautions implemented.

“We do temperature testing as you’re are coming into a city facility,” she said. “At facilities, we do require you to wear a mask. If you have not been to city hall you will notice we have installed some plexiglass dividers between the staff and anyone coming in for services.

“If anyone has any type of temperature, they are turned away,” said Davis. “They are told to go to the drive-thru window. So they can still receive services here at city hall.

“The same screening goes on at the police department, the recreation center, the library, public works, etc.,” said Davis. “At the library, we are having customers come in and give us a list of books. Staff is pulling those books and bringing those to the front for patrons so they can check them out. That is common practice in libraries across the United States right now.

“The golf course and rec center are both open,” she noted. “The rec center will be hosting its normal summer camp, although there will be a reduced quantity of enrollees.”

Also, Davis noted the city recently received a COVID-19 relief grant from Union Pacific Railroad that was used to offset the utility bills of those financially affected by coronavirus.

“We applied for $25,000 and we were graciously given $12,500,” she said. “We thought the fairest way to distribute those funds into the community, every citizen who called in and said they were either furloughed or needed some type of payment plan because they were no longer employed, we gave them almost a $200 credit on their utility bill. We also continued, up until this last month, the waiving of reconnect and disconnect fees.”

“Have we found anybody with a fever whom we had to send to the drive-thru window?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“There was one male citizen,” said Davis. “He came in on two separate days. His temperature was above our threshold of 100.4° both days. On the second day, after he did his business transaction, I do believe he reported to the clinic.”

“We have been very fortunate throughout all of this,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “We had only one city employee found with the virus. They were found because management has tried to monitor the symptoms as much as possible. We appreciate that.”

Council left in place the city’s current public health declaration without changes.

“What we have are pretty much all recommendations,” said Danner of the city’s proposed COVID-19 precautions. “I think those recommendations are still pretty solid regarding masks, social distancing and sanitation.”

According to Monday’s numbers, Davis said there were only four active COVID-19 cases in Medina County.

“We have seven probable cases, 33 recovered cases, and two deaths,” added Davis. “Out off those 46 cases, seven are TDCJ staff or family members.”

In Other Business

Playing catch-up after skipping the second council meeting in May, there was a host of administrative items for council to address.

• Council approved an ordinance abandoning a .428 acre tract of land, a portion of Ave. N between 13th St. and 14th St., but retaining the utility easement and accepting fair market value for the property from Medina County.

Community Planner Lora Robbins said the county will be using the closed section of the street as an access driveway for their under-construction courthouse annex offices and parking lot. The fair market value of the property, established by an appraisal from Trans Texas Properties & Company, was $27,975.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Ferezco Power System, LLC for the purchase of a backup generator for the city’s prison water well site for a cost of $136,500.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Water Tech, Inc. and T&M Solutions of a prison lift station bar screen for a cost of $81,580. The bar screen will prevent waterline blockages on the city side of the lift station water system.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter an agreement with ASCO for the purchase of a skid loader for the Streets Department for a cost of $69,998.28. The skid loader and attachment will allow the streets department to be more efficient when performing street work.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into a $35,100 contract agreement with Patillo, Brown & Hill to perform an audit and prepare a report of the city’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 financial activity.

• Council approved awarding an administrative management contract and professional services agreement with Langford Community Management Services in regard to the city’s proposed 2020-21 Texas Development Block Grant for a Downtown Revitalization Program.

Council approved entering a second contract with Langford with regard to the proposed grant for a Fire, Ambulance and Service Truck Program.

• After council returned from an executive session, a motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem John McAnelly and seconded by Councilwoman Ann Michelle Long to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement for the sale of 3.22 acres of land located at the northwest corner of Castro Ave. and Spaatz Ave. for $105,000 to Stronghold Engineering Inc. The motion carried unanimously.

“They evidently do a lot of work for Union Pacific,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “They want to build an office out close to where the action is. There probably won’t be many employees, but that is a good corner.”

• The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held on Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.