Summer workouts begin Monday, with modifications

At long last, the summer workouts for high school and junior high athletes –– OIT, Owls In Training –– will get cranked up this Monday, June 8.

But with everything being in a state of flux in the midst of the coronavirus, the summer youth sports camps, however, have been put on hold for a few weeks, until at the earliest, sometime in July.

The format for the high schoolers’ workouts, beginning June 8, will include strength and sport-specific instruction from Mondays through Thursdays, with skill and speed work on Friday, according to the HISD’s new athletic director Joe Dale Cary. For incoming seventh and eighth graders, workouts for girls will be on Monday and Wednesday only; for middle school boys, it’ll be Tuesday and Thursday only.

He said that the probable calendar for OIT will include weekday workouts from Monday, June 8 through Thursday, July 2. After a day off July 3, the entire week of July 6-10 will also be a holiday, as will Monday and Tuesday, July 20-21, which are the dates of coaching school sponsored by THSCA. On July 24, workouts will wrap up for the summer, as preparations will then be underway for the fall sports seasons. “Things might change in July,” Coach Cary said, “depending on UIL, state and county regulations.”

The cost for the entire summer session will be $40 for students in high school, and $20 for incoming seventh and eighth graders.

Any incoming seventh graders, or other students who are new to the HISD athletics program, will need to have a doctor’s physical exam before starting workouts.

The University Interscholastic League is requiring at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance, to ensure social distancing and safety measures are implemented, including frequent disinfection of workout areas. Students will not be given access to locker rooms or showers, but hand sanitizer will be readily available. All students must bring their own drinking water, as community hydration stations can not be offered yet by the school.

Indoor groups will be limited to 10 athletes, with a maximum of 15 in outdoor groups.

Weight room access will be limited to high school athletes prior to July 13. The district is hoping for further restrictions to be lifted by that time, so that middle school athletes will be able to enter the weight rooms.

As always, attendance is encouraged, but not mandatory. But in the meantime, all student-athletes are encouraged to continue working out at home in order to be in peak condition when school-supervised work begins.

During OIT’s opening week, athletes will go through weight room testing and introductions on Monday and Tuesday, and will conduct walk-throughs. The first regular workout will be Wednesday, June 10.

Daily workout schedules will be staggered for different groups, running from 8 a.m. to noon. Each sport will be visiting with their coaches this week via a Zoom meeting to discuss procedures and workout times. Middle schoolers will report at 10 a.m. on their designated days.

Hondo’s summer youth sports camps, which have been offered in the past to students as young as incoming third graders, are on hold for the time being. It isn’t known when –– or if –– the camps can be worked into the schedule, given the current state of things.