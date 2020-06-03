Sabinal seniors spotlighted Friday

Cream of the Crop at Sabinal High

Raegan Cox

2020 Valedictorian

Rhianna Lopez

2020 Salutatorian

This weekend, it’s Sabinal High School Class of 2020 which takes the center stage. Graduation for the Yellowjacket seniors is at 8 p.m., this Friday, June 5, at Yellowjacket Stadium.

As is the case everywhere in the state, modifications have taken place at SHS because of restrictions due to COVID-19.

Each family of a graduating senior will receive a total of six tickets. That includes two field tickets for parents to sit with their graduate on the field, and four additional ticket for the family to sit in the assigned seats in the stands. All seating in the stands will be marked, and only persons with a ticket will be allowed to attend the ceremony. Gates will open in 15-minute intervals, starting at 6:45 p.m. Attendees will be allowed to enter by ticket color and assigned time.

All persons attending the ceremony will be required to wear a mask as they enter and exit the facility, and during the screening process until they are seated. The medical screening will consist of having temperature taken, and turning in a questionnaire, which was distributed at the school last week. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations in the stadium. Social distancing rules and guidelines will be observed and enforced by SISD administration and the Sabinal Police Department at all times.

Complete details on Sabinal’s 2020 graduation ceremony are posted on the SISD website’s home page, at sabinalisd.net.