Responses critical for 2020 U.S. Census



Now, more than ever before, it is critical that residents in Medina County complete their 2020 Census input.

Literally hundreds of federal programs and most federal funding rely on data collected in the decennial census, and the fair and equitable allocation of these funds depends largely on a complete and accurate population count, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.

Examples of what is affected by the 2020 Census include allocations for:

• Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid),

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

• Medicare Supplemental Medical Insurance (Part B),

• highway planning and construction,

• National School Lunch Program,

• Title I Grants to local education agencies,

• State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP),

• Section 8 Housing vouchers,

• Special Education grants,

• Head Start,

• student loans, and

• Pell grants.

During the 2010 Census count, the estimated cost per person not counted was approximately $1,161. Multiply that amount by the number of people not participating in the Census count and that figure climbs into the millions of dollars – perhaps billions (https://comptroller.texas.gov/economy/fiscal-notes/2020/jan/census.php).

The household survey provides information used to determine the characteristics of people across areas including education and income levels, commuting habits and many other characteristics of how people work and live. Among their many uses, these figures are used to determine an area’s per-capita income, a key variable that determines funding allocation and eligibility for some of the largest federal spending programs, including federal reimbursements to states for Medicaid expenditures.

Such expenditures are mandatory, and when the federal dollars run out, local taxpayer dollars must make up the difference. This difference directly impacts what Medina County can do in other areas, such as economic development, law enforcement, road maintenance and more.

Many federal programs use customized datasets drawn from the American Community Survey, such as the Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates, that guide federal grants to school districts with high shares of low-income children, including some of the school districts in Medina County.

Some of these are:

• Vocational Rehabilitation Grants to states,

• Community Development Block Grants / Entitlement Grants (cities can use these to fund upgrades to sewer, water, streets and other systems),

• Social Services Block Grants,

• Career and Technical Education – Basic Grants to states, and

• Special Nutrition Services for the Aging, among others.

The Census is mandated by our U.S. Constitution, and counting residents throughout our country has been conducted every ten years since 1790.

According to Carmelita Ariza, Census partnership specialist, Medina County currently has a responses rate of 42.7%. Within our county, the rate of response by city is Castroville, 60%; Devine, 51%; Hondo 48.1%; La Coste, 17.4%; and Natalia, 9.5%. (No information was available for D’Hanis.)

In 2010, the final response rate for Medina County was 77.86%. Currently, the county’s response rate is a mere 42.8% – which means less than half of all the Medina County residents have filed their Census information.

We can make this decennial a greater one, if everyone does their part and responds to the Census. Everyone wins when we respond to the 2020 Census, because when everyone is counted, there are more opportunities for shaping our community’s future.

For assistance in completing the 2020 Census, visit www.medinacountytexas.org, and scroll down to “2020 Census Reporting Information.”